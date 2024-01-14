$54 million expansion proposed for retirement village

A Dubbo retirement village could get a $54 million expansion including hundreds of new units under a development application currently before council.
The proposed development would see the staged construction of 164 independent seniors living units and a new clubhouse at the Dubbo Masonic Village on 2 Capstan Drive.
The application, submitted by the Royal Freemason's Benevolent Institution (RFBI), says the units would be "high quality accommodation with contemporary fixtures and finishes".
Among the new units would be 18 stand-alone three-bedroom units, 66 two-bedroom duplexes and 80 three-bedroom duplexes.
All units would be single-storey and complete with two bathrooms, open-plan living, dining and kitchen areas, a laundry, garage and private patio.
"The development will provide additional residential accommodation for seniors, allowing residents to age in place in a well-designed development with a high level of residential amenity," RFBI said in the application.
"[It] will complement existing aged care facilities provided at the site which includes ageing in place residential accommodation for seniors."
RFBI says the development will integrate into the 70-bed residential aged care facility that opened on-site in 2017.
As well as the new residences, the multi-million dollar expansion would also see the construction of a new Village Centre including a Men's Shed and clubhouse on site.
RFBI says the clubhouse could be used for gatherings, concerts, movies, parties, family functions, exercise and games.
Included in the Village Centre would be a lounge area, bar, kitchen, multipurpose room, office, bathrooms and covered outdoor area.
If approved, the ambitious development will be split across 18 stages starting with the construction of three units, to be used as a display village for marketing and sales purposes.
Once the other stages of the development are complete, these three units will also become residences.
The second stage will add eight more units as well as an access road and the third stage will add five more units and the Men's Shed, which will be used as a community centre until the clubhouse is built after stage five.
"The construction of the community building stage will most likely commence once there is confidence in the market and up-take of the dwellings and therefore confidence that a greater incoming population is likely to justify the commencement of the community facilities," RFBI explained in the application.
"Once the main community building is complete the temporary community building will cease to operate as a community facility and commence operating as a dedicated Men's Shed."
Further stages would see the construction of eight to 16 additional dwellings at a time.
The development application will remain on exhibition until January 31, 2024.
