Group 11 forced into late changes but remains confident of success

Group 11 officials were scrambling on Thursday morning after a host of withdrawals left the men's squad for this weekend's representative matches short of players.
There has been a huge amount of change since the squad was first announced on Monday, February 5 and on Wednesday night there were only 16 players in the squad.
Ratu Roko of Dubbo CYMS was confirmed as the 17th member of the team on Thursday.
Initially, it was hoped the Group 11 squad would feature 20 players in order to best deal with predicted heat at Wellington's Kennard Park and also give more people the chance to push for Western Rams selection.
From the original squad, Jarryn Powyer, Jacob Smede, James Tuitahi and Billy Gilbert and Cale Dunn are all no longer named. Jyie Chapman of Dubbo CYMS - who had considered retirement after last year's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final win - and Parkes' Cody Crisp are the only players added.
On Thursday, it was confirmed premiership winner Roko had come into the side to replace Tuitahi, who suffered a knock at Nyngan Tigers training this week.
Despite the disruptions, Group 11 secretary Paul Loxley understood each withdrawal and defended the situation.
On top of the changes, the team named features a number of players out of position.
Alex Bonham starred for Dubbo CYMS at hooker last season but has been named at five-eighth while Crisp, who regularly started on the bench for Parkes in 2023, will start in the number nine.
Brock Naden spent his 2023 Wellington season playing in the centres or at lock but has been named on the wing.
Loxley said it is all open to change - with new Macquarie half Jason Boney a possible starter despite being named on the bench - and the drop in player numbers is not a problem now temperatures aren't expected to reach the high 30s.
"It's only meant to be 32 or 33 on Saturday so that takes the pressure right off," Loxley said.
"I'm just glad we've got a side and we got a pretty good side even even though it's this time of the year and training hasn't started for everyone.
"The other thing is you just don't know what's gonna happen in people's lives from one minute to the next."
New players have also been required for the women's league tag team.
Coach Traie Merritt had to deal with the bizarre situation of India Draper being named in both the Group 11 and Group 10 squads after the Forbes Magpies star made a move to the Mudgee Dragons.
Madi Drew and Madi Massman are also out of the Group 11 squad, with Maddi Marks and Janssen Mores named in their place.
The under 18s hasn't been without drama of its own as when the squads were first confirmed on February 5, less than two weeks from the representative weekend, a junior squad wasn't finalised.
Despite the upheaval, Loxley remains confident of success in all three grades.
The men's team will meet both Group 10 and Castlereagh on Saturday.
The three sides will play each other in 40-minute matches under the watchful eyes of selectors.
A Western side for the Country Championships opener against Greater Northern Tigers on Saturday, March 3 is expected to be named Saturday night.
"I really do think we'll be right," Loxley said.
"I think we have them covered wide. I think we've got a pretty good forward pack in relation to that.
"If 'Bono' needs to go back to hooker we can cover that and with (fullback) Sammy Dwyer running inside or outside of (centres) Jeremy (Thurston) and 'Chappo', I think he's going to have a field day."
The representative action starts with the league tag at 9.30am on Saturday at Kennard Park.
