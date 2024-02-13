'It is heartbreaking': Dubbo among regional homelessness hotspots

As rental costs continue to rise more Dubbo locals have been pushed into homelessness, new analysis has revealed.
Of the 128 local government areas across the state, Dubbo was ranked 11th for the rise in the number of people receiving assistance at specialist homelessness services.
According to peak body Homelessness NSW, 1488 people in the Dubbo area received assistance from homelessness services in the 2022-23 financial year, a rise of 81 compared to 1569 in 2021-22.
This meant while Dubbo fell below the top 10 local government areas, it was the third highest increase outside of the greater Sydney area.
The biggest increase outside greater Sydney was in Walgett, where there was an increase of 125 people receiving homelessness services from 259 in 2021-22 to 384 in 2022-23.
"NSW's housing crisis is putting huge pressure on frontline homelessness services, with many struggling to keep up with rising demand," said Homelessness NSW CEO Dom Rowe.
"Right now, one out of every two people seeking help for homelessness in NSW do not receive it because underfunded services are full.
"It is heartbreaking that women and their children fleeing domestic violence have to choose between staying in a dangerous home or sleeping in a tent or a car because they can't get the help they need."
The analysis by Homelessness NSW revealed homelessness was on the rise in 58 local government areas across the state.
This comes as rental prices across the state continue to climb, forcing more households onto the social housing wait list.
In Dubbo the median weekly rental price has climbed by 6.6 per cent over the past 12 months, reaching $451 a week. The social housing waitlist in Dubbo sits at 613 applicants.
Housing and homelessness minister Rose Jackson said the situation needed to change.
"People with safe and secure jobs but not safe and secure housing are increasingly needing homelessness support," she said.
Ms Jackson said contracts had been extended for service providers to strengthen support for priority applicants, such as women and children fleeing domestic violence, as part of a $224 million package in the last state budget.
The state government was also working to speed up the delivery of new homes through planning reforms and by working with other levels of government, she said.
"We know there is only one way we will address the housing crisis in NSW and that's through the creation of more housing," Ms Jackson said.
The largest increases were recorded in Inner West, Canterbury-Bankstown, Penrith, Sydney and Wollongong local government areas.
"The NSW government is moving in the right direction on housing, but much more is needed to protect the women and children trapped in violent homes and people sleeping rough or couch surfing," Ms Rowe said.
