'It's a big step up' but Baker is making the most of busy schedule

It might only be early February, but there's already a huge amount happening in Jace Baker's 2024 rugby league season.
Baker, despite being only 16, is currently lining up at halfback for the Western Rams' under 18s side in the Laurie Daley Cup while he's also gearing up for a debut season with the Macquarie Raiders.
On top of that, the Gilgandra young gun will head north of the border in the coming weeks and play for a NSW Koori junior side against Queensland Murri.
It's a loaded schedule, but the former St John's junior is taking it all in his stride.
"I'm enjoying it," he said of moving up to the under 18s with the Rams and Raiders.
"It's a bit tougher. It's a big step up and I'm still a bit younger but it's going pretty good and I've got to improve my game."
Baker is especially eager to show what he can do this weekend when the Rams host the Riverina Bulls in a Laurie Daley Cup battle at Cowra.
The Gilgandra young gun and his teammates are determined to put things right on Saturday after a crushing 26-22 opening round loss to Macarthur Wests Tigers last weekend.
The Rams led 22-4 at one point in the second half of that match before letting Macarthur back into it.
"I reckon we went pretty good in the first half but at then end we were really disappointing,"Baker said.
"We were making errors and couldn't get out of our half. That's probably the thing we need to pick up for the next game."
Baker admitted it was a bit of a surprise to be named Western haflback given he's straight out of the under 16s, but he's proud of the work he's put in to get where he is.
He showed flashes of his potential during the round one game at Camden last weekend and he'll again partner boom Nyngan junior Cooper Black in the halves at Cowra.
"He's a good bloke and a very good footballer too so it's good to have that combination with him," Baker said.
"It's just about the errors that we've got to fix up."
A win is needed on Saturday if Western wants to remain a strong chance of playing in the Laurie Daley Cup finals.
After the Cowra game, the Rams have matches against the Monaro Colts, Illawarra South Coast Dragons and the Greater Northern Tigers.
Those games are the sole focus for Baker but there's more on the teenager's plate.
As well as currently doing pre-season with Macquarie, Baker is preparing to play for NSW Koori in Queensland.
There's plenty of motivation to get a win in Sky Blue after Baker was part of a NSW Koori under 16s side which suffered a defeat in 2023.
The Raiders pre-season sessions, where the 18s are regularly alongside first grade, are also being enjoyed.
Given the sheer number of under 16s at St John's last season - Baker's St John's Gold was beaten by St John's Blue in the grand final - a number of graduating players have made the move to the Raiders.
"We've got some good combinations and we're a good group of mates," Baker said.
Baker will have an early reunion with some former clubmates when Macquarie meets CYMS in round one of the 2024 season on Sunday, April 28.
At Cowra's Sid Kallas Oval on Saturday, the Rams take on Riverina from 11.20am.
