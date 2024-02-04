Rams start fast but fail to hold on against an impressive Tigers outfit

A Jordi Roberstson brace was not enough for the Western Rams under 18s in their opening Laurie Daley Cup match.
Taking on the McArthur Wests Tigers at Camden's Kirkham Oval, it was the visitors who fought their way back to win 26-22.
At one point Western led 22-4 but the Tigers finished strong and capitalised on errors.
In their first game of the competition, Western coach Shane Rodney said he could see some positive signs from his side.
"It was a tough way to get beaten," he said.
"The boys put in a lot of effort during the game, I think we took some real strides from our trial form. The guys got some footy in them but they learnt the hard way that they have to play for a full game.
"They did a lot of good stuff but just not enough throughout the whole game."
It was a fast start for the Rams as they opened the scoring in the third minute through Nathaniel Robinson out in the left corner.
Rams five-eighth Cooper Black couldn't add the extras as Rodney's side continued to roll on.
A strong kick chase from the Rams gave them another prime attacking opportunity and they made the most of with centre Jordi Robertson crossing over.
Leading 10-0 after eight minutes, Western aimed up in defence and made it difficult for the Tigers to make it out of their own end.
The two sides went set for set as the first half went on by Western remained with all the momentum.
That was until a dropped ball from Robinson gave the Tigers a great attacking opportunity right on Western's line but some clever defence forced an error.
With the game in a bit of a stalemate, Western fullback Jack Dean broke the game open with a try just before halftime as the Rams led 16-0 at the break.
It was a nightmare-like start to the second half for Western as the Tigers scored just two minutes in.
Robertson scored his second try of the afternoon just minutes later off a smart kick read as he continued to impress at left centre.
The Tigers got back on the board with 17 minutes left through a try to give them some hope.
It was more of the same soon after with the Tigers scoring under the posts as Western led 22-16 with 12 minutes remaining.
The Tigers would score a third consecutive try soon after and a successful conversion locked the scores up at 22-all with six minutes left.
The home side made 60 metres off the kick-off which set them up for an attacking set and they hit the lead for the first time in the game, scoring in the right corner.
The Rams had less than three minutes to score a converted try to win and had to go 90 metres in their final set, an unlikely scenario.
A dropped ball on the second tackle sealed the match with the Tigers taking the win.
Rodney knows even though the loss will sting, there is still a lot of footy left to play.
"We spoke about it after the game, in any sort of footy if you don't complete your sets then you are going to get some points put on you at some point," he said.
"Hopefully we can learn from that and we need to learn from it and be better. It's on again next week so there is no time to dwell on it.
"We just need to acknowledge it and move to be better next week."
Western will return home for their next match which will be at Cowra on February 11 against the Riverina Bulls.
