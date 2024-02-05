Pinnington Cup TOTW | Demons trio dominate day one as Zeb takes seven

Several sides were able to win on day one of two-day matches and Lennon made sure the Demons got the job done early with an impressive innings.
The Demons opener finished the day 82 not out from just 79 balls as Newtown went to stumps 2/166.
After bowling out Macquarie for 120 earlier in the day, the Demons are in a strong position ahead of day two.
RSL's bowlers may have set up their win against CYMS on Saturday but Morton put the Cougars on the back foot as well.
Opening the batting and chasing 110, Morton hit 38 from 42 balls as RSL looked to be aggressive early.
Having already wrapped up a first innings win on day one, Morton might be required to bat again next week as his side hunts an outright win.
Not many people had a more enjoyable day than Harbison on Saturday.
The Cobar Brewery Shield captain has seemingly enjoyed his time with the Demons and picked up two wickets against Macquarie.
After contributing to bowling Rugby out for 120, Harbison finished the day 67 not out from just 53 balls in an innings which has included 13 fours already.
As wickets fell around Murphy against the Newtown Hawks, the Rugby captain kept going and made a vital 54.
Hitting six fours and two sixes during his innings, the Rugby veteran helped guide his side to 180 before they were bowled out.
Similar to Murphy, wickets fell around Marchant on Saturday but he stuck to his guns.
The Macquarie batter hit 43 from just 42 balls in an innings which included eight fours before he was removed by Ty Webb.
Unfortunately for him, Macquarie suffered a defeat on day one and the Newtown Demons look to be hunting for an outright victory.
The CYMS stalwart has found form with the ball after the Christmas break and continued that trend on Saturday.
As they have done on countless occasions this season, the Cougars' lower order got them to a competitive total with Guthrie chipping in with 15 not out.
Defending 110, the Daily Liberal's very own finished the day with figures of 3/10 from six overs as RSL Colts went on to win the match on day one.
With RSL likely to bat on next week, there will be plenty of chances for Guthrie to add to his already impressive figures.
Dominant.
It's probably one of the only ways you can describe Zeb's bowling performance on Saturday.
The Hawks opening bowler produced one of the best individual efforts of the season against Rugby, taking 7/28 from 16 overs.
He also managed to finish the day seven not out with the bat.
He's been a bit of an unsung hero for Narromine this season but McPherson was on fire again when taking on Souths.
The young gun's spell of 3/12 from eight overs helped rip through the Hornets' top order early before he returned later in the innings to grab another wicket.
A massive effort to help have Narromine in a strong position after day one.
The Robin to McPherson's Batman.
Johnston has had a knack for taking wickets in bunches this season and he did again on Saturday, finishing with 2/15 from eight overs.
Combining with the man above, Johnston's bowling efforts were vital in Narromine bowling out Souths for 91.
They are 1/44 in reply.
One of the competition's best bowlers, the Nyngan native took yet another five-wicket haul on Saturday.
Taking on Macquarie, Dutschke finished the innings with 5/34 with three of those wickets coming against the tail.
His side also took first innings honours on day one and expect the Demons bowler to be around the wickets again next week.
The RSL Colts veteran did what he has done for decades on Saturday, taking wickets while barely going for any runs.
Wheeler's figures might not jump off the page but 2/16 from eight overs is good enough for us, especially when your side bowls a team out for 109.
He also removed a pair of dangerous batters Dylan Fairall and Ben O'Donnell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.