Pinnington Cup TOTW | George goes large while top three move further clear

Some might be surprised Azam didn't score his runs faster in Saturday's Twenty20 round, given his regular attacking style, but his performance was still vital for the Newtown Hawks.
Azam made 42 not out from 48 balls to help the Hawks score a strong win over RSL Colts.
After bowling out Colts for 102, the Hawks reached the target just two down, with Azam the one leading the way.
The standout performance of the weekend in second grade. After taking 1/16 to help Souths bowl out Rugby for 96, all-rounder George was promoted up the order for the run chase.
The decision proved a masterstroke as he whacked 66 not out from just 33 balls. He hit six boundaries and four sixes in his brutal innings and led the Hornets to a nine-wicket win inside 11 overs.
After bowling Macquarie out for 69, it seemed CYMS were on their way to a commanding victory.
The run chase prove trickier than imagined though and while Williams only made 28, it was a key contribution after early wickets slowed the run-rate in a big way.
Williams - who's starred in third grade this summer - hit his 28 off 26 balls and it was a key knock as the Cougars won with 14 balls to spare.
Given the Newtown Hawks and Narromine also won, second grade's top three is moving clear.
Three wickets, a quickfire 25, and then retire early and go to work.
Sharma was all action in his brief time playing for the Hawks on Saturday. He took 3/18 from his four overs to help restrict Colts to 102 and then he made a flying start to the chase.
He reached 25 from just 15 balls before deciding to call time. Thankfully for him, his side was able to cruise to an eight-wicket win.
An in-form player for the Newtown Demons. His new ball spell reduced Narromine to 3/18 at one point early on.
Harbison finished with 3/23 from his four overs and while it wasn't enough to get the Demons in a win, it was another strong performance from the all-rounder.
Rai only bowled two overs but they were certainly action-packed.
He was hit four 14 runs but he also took three wickets to help the Demons knock over Narromine for 109.
Unfortunately for the Demons, they made only 55 in reply.
The main reason the Demons were bowled out so cheaply on Saturday.
Narromine only made 109 with the bat but it proved more than enough as opening bowler Wherritt's 4/11 from 3.1 overs took the game away from the Demons.
After taking one wicket with the new ball, Wherritt returned late on and wrapped things up quickly.
Back-to-back weeks in this team for a player hitting his straps at the right time.
He took the new ball on Saturday and his 3/10 from four overs set the tone for CYMS and helped roll Macquarie for just 69.
With other CYMS quicks in the wickets on Saturday and Ben O'Donnell still to return, the Cougars' bowling stocks are looking dangerous.
The previously mentioned Ryan George might have been the hero for Souths on Saturday but that only came after the Hornets' bowlers rolled Rugby for 94.
Prior was one of those who impressed and he finished with 3/13 from his four overs. He removed both Rugby openers and Angus Rose (22) to send Souths on their way.
The above mentioned Prior did the damage early for Souths but there were others who contributed to Souths' success on Saturday.
Obryne was one of those and he worked his way through Rugby's middle and lower order on his way to finishing with 3/19 from three overs.
The third Souths' bowler to make our team this week. The captain brought himself on late in the innings and finished things quickly.
He took the final three wickets and finished with 3/11 from 2.4 as Souths won again to move into sixth spot on the ladder and keep the hope of finals alive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.