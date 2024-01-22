Pinnington Cup TOTW | Davies destroys Rugby while Demons dominate

After a slightly slow start to the season, Lennon is quickly becoming a key man for the Demons.
On Saturday, he made a run-a-ball 70 and top-scored in the Demons' big win over Macquarie.
The Newtown side posted 8/236 and went on to record a 76-run win to keep finals hopes alive.
The Hawks defeated Narromine to move into top spot on the ladder on Saturday and Singh was a big reason for that.
After Narromine posted 9/160, Singh made a run-a-ball 60 from first drop to help the Hawks make a strong start to the chase.
There were a few nervy moments in the chase but the Hawks reached the target with three wickets and more than 12 overs to spare.
The runs keep flowing for the competition's top-scorer. Neale made 59 on Saturday to become the first second grade player to pass the 400-run mark for the season.
His 59 was one of a number of top performances with the willow in the Demons' win over Macquarie.
The third Demons batter to earn a spot in our team. Harbison did it all on Saturday.
He hit six fours and two sixes on his way to scoring 51 from 47 balls. He then took the new ball and snared 3/37 from eight overs to compete a fine all-round performance.
The latest win has the Demons just five points off the top three.
The Colts legend returned to play second grade on Saturday and immediately made his presence felt.
Ryan made 52 from 85 balls and controlled things for Colts in the middle order. His performance helped the men in red post 7/168 against Rugby and that proved to be more than enough.
Should Ryan be available for Colts for the rest of the summer it would be a huge boost to their finals hopes.
It was a tough day out for Macquarie on Saturday but Green provided a few highlights in the loss to Newtown Demons.
Chasing 236 was always a huge ask and the Blues were battling at 3/54 when Green came in. He went on to blast 58 from 47 balls and ensured the Blues finished with a respectable total.
Green hit four boundaries and four sixes in his innings.
The majority of the Narromine bowlers were dealt some punishment by the Newtown Hawks batters on Saturday.
Ward may have leaked a few runs but he also took wickets to keep Narromine's hopes of victory alive for a period.
Ward finished with 4/47 but wasn't able to stop his side suffering a loss and slipping from top spot.
The more the season goes on, the more Madden takes on an important role for CYMS.
He's taken on a bigger role with the ball and on Saturday bagged 3/26 from eight overs in the win over Souths.
He and the Cougars bowlers restricted Souths to 9/147 and the Cougars reached the target with four wickets and seven overs to spare.
The fourth and final Demons player to earn a spot here. The batters starred on Saturday but Dutschke was reliable again with the ball.
He took 3/37 and, importantly, claimed the big early wickets of Ian Marchant (24) and Rich Hawker (7).
The destroyer for RSL Colts on Saturday. Davies tore through the Rugby middle and lower order on his way to finishing with the stunning figures of 7/8 from 7.2 overs.
His performance resulted in Rugby going from 0/42 to be all out for 60 in an incredible collapse.
It was a first five-wicket haul of the season for the consistent Colts performer and it moved Davies into the competition's top five wicket-takers this season.
There's plenty of power in the Narromine batting order but Shoriful Islam contained them while also taking wickets on Saturday.
The Newtown Hawks bowler finished with the fine figures of 2/15 from eight overs and played a big role in his side's important win in the top-of-the-table game.
