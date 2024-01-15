Pinnington Cup TOTW: Sides struggle to get going after the Christmas break

Taking on a strong Narromine side, Carlin led the way for the Hornets at Dundas Park.
Passing 50, Carlin was removed shortly after reaching the milestone for 51 but his efforts were crucial in Souths' three-wicket win over one of the best sides in the competition.
After a strong bowling performance restricted Narromine to 9/150, Souths passed the total for the loss of seven wickets in the 30th over.
A solid start to the second half of the season for the Macquarie batter.
Westcott's knock of 40 from just 48 balls was one of several starts for the side who looked in control from the outset against RSL.
Macquarie's big win keeps them well in the hunt for a finals spot with several teams closing in on third spot on the ladder.
Chasing just 100 against CYMS, Zeb didn't waste any time getting the run chase over with.
The Hawks skipper hit a powerful 58 from just 28 balls in an innings which included 12 fours as Newtown recorded a massive win over CYMS.
The big win for the Hawks moves them into equal first on the ladder with just two months remaining until finals.
Another impressive outing for the Macquarie veteran who has a habit of scoring runs.
Hawker finished 60 not out against RSL as he kept the scoreboard ticking over in his side's impressive win.
Impressively, Hawker's efforts on Saturday produced his sixth score above 50 this season so far across all grades and he looks to be at home in Macquarie's top order.
He might have not gone on to get a big score but the Rugby captain did enough to get his side over the line.
Taking on the Newtown Demons, Murphy hit 40 from just 46 balls to help guide Rugby home after a tough start.
Coming to the crease at 3/17, Murphy's efforts can't be understated.
It may seem a bit odd to pick a player who played in a team that lost by almost 140 runs but Howarth's efforts must be mentioned.
The former first-grader picked up 2/34 with the ball against Macquarie before scoring more than half his side's runs.
Bowled out for just 68, RSL struggled in their run chase but Howarth still managed to make 37 before he was dismissed.
A really solid all-around effort.
McKinnon possesses a lot of power and showed all of that with the bat against the Newtown Demons.
However, firstly, he picked up 3/27 with the ball.
When it came time to bat, he made 17 not out from 19 balls in Rugby's successful run chase.
Defending 206 against a strong RSL batting line-up, Reilly ripped through Colts in fine fashion.
The opening bowler picked up figures of 4/22 from his six overs to have RSL 5/12 at one point, a score they never really recovered from.
Reilly was the pick of the bowlers for his side and was well supported by his teammates including one later in this list.
He may have started the season in third grade but I've got a feeling Healey might remain in Rugby's Pinnington Cup side, especially after his work on Saturday.
The youngster took 4/11 from five overs against a very experienced Newtown Demons side and helped get his side back in the game.
Newtown made a fast start but Healey and McKinnon managed to reel them back in.
After spending a bit of time in the middle with the bat, O'Connor wrapped up a handy day against RSL with a quality bowling effort.
The Macquarie opening batter made a patient 23 before chiming in with 3/5 from his four overs later in the day to wrap up a massive win.
When your captain wins the toss and chooses to bowl first, you want to take early wickets and Zeb did just that.
Taking on CYMS, Zeb picked up 4/9 from 5.2 overs to help bowl out the Cougars for just 100.
Showing his skills with the new and old ball, Zeb picked up the first two and final two wickets of CYMS' innings.
