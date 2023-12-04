Pinnington Cup TOTW: Neale and Zeb shine while Colts close the gap

Back in second grade for the chance to take on more of a role with both bat and ball, Shepherd responded on Saturday.
He opened both the batting and bowled first change and led Rugby to a narrow victory over Narromine with the ball.
After making 20 in Rugby's total of 6/192, Shepherd took 4/19 from eight overs in what finished an eight-run win.
Almost single-handedly led the Hawks to a win over South Dubbo.
The Hawks' scorecard is something to behold. Chasing 107 for victory, the Newtown side reached the target with one wicket to spare and opening bat Singh was the only one to score double figures. He carried his bat and finished 66 not out from 100 balls in a true match-winning performance.
The Newtown Demons scored one of the biggest wins of the season on Saturday and Neale was the men who set it up.
Batting at first drop, Neale was in at 1/2 but departed at 5/191 having scored the only century of the weekend.
Neale made 119 from 129 balls - hitting 14 boundaries and a six - and led the Demons to an imposing total of 6/212. That proved to be more than enough as the Blues' batting lineup was destroyed as the Demons rolled them for just 39.
Healey was making the move up from third grade on Saturday and the switch did little to stop his run-scoring.
He made 45 from 51 balls as part of a strong Rugby middle order which set the foundation for a victory which moves the side up to third on the ladder.
The third member of the Rugby top order to make our side. While his son contributed 20 at the top of the order, Glenn chimed in again with 42 from 66 balls to help build his side's total.
His 66-run stand with Healey played a big role in earning Rugby their victory.
Quickly establishing himself as the premier all-rounder in the competition. CYMS was in a world of hurt at 6/10 but O'Donnell helped steady the ship before rebuilding the Cougars' innings.
O'Donnell made 41 from 61 balls and combined in a crucial 64-run partnership with a man who will also feature in this team.
The Cougars posted 120 and while it wasn't enough to earn the side victory, O'Donnell also did all he could with the ball and finished with 2/34 from eight overs.
The only other CYMS player to make double figures on Saturday.
Reva and O'Donnell salvaged things for CYMS and got the side to triple figures when it looked impossible at one point early on.
Reva made a fine 56 from 72 balls before shining with the ball. He took 3/18 from his eight overs and led the charge towards an unlikely win at one point.
Harwinder Singh earned a spot earlier for his one-man show with the bat for the Hawks. That came after Zeb dominated with the ball.
Shahyan finished with the brilliant figures of 6/6 from five overs and led the demolition job as Souths were bowled out for just 106.
It was the standout bowling performance of the weekend and was made sweeter by his side winning by the barest of margins.
The Demons' won the most lopsided match of the round and while much of it was because of the previously mentioned Neale's century, Abbas and the bowlers were outstanding.
Macquarie was bowled out for a paltry 39 and while each of the four Demons bowlers used made an impact, Abbas stood out and took 4/8 from 5.4 overs.
It was mentioned earlier CYMS' top order was destroyed on Saturday, and that was largely because of Davies.
Geoff Wheeler (2/7 off six) and some stunning catches also contributed while Davies finished with 4/23 from his eight overs.
Davies removed four of CYMS' top six and left them reeling at 6/10.
The Hawks might have beaten Souths in a thriller on Saturday but O'Donnell certainly did all he could for the Hornets.
Defending just 106, O'Donnell took 4/27 from eight overs and had the Hawks reeling at 5/44. Unfortunately for the opening bowler, the Hawks rallied and won the low-scoring match by just one wicket.
