Pinnington Cup TOTW: Narromine quartet lead the way after crucial win

The Newtown Hawks' bowlers did the job early on Saturday, rolling Macquarie for just 89, but Azam ensured there was no nervy chase.
The aggressive opener whacked 40 from just 29 balls to get his side off to a flying start. The Hawks went on to win by nine wickets and moved up to third place in the process.
The Demons were similar to the previously mentioned Hawks, as they knocked over for Souths for 117 on Saturday.
Hemsworth then started the chase in style, making 42 from 36 balls at the top of the order. His knock included a six and six boundaries but unfortunately for Hemsworth, few other batters stood up and it finished in a somewhat nervy four-wicket win for the Demons.
If only Westcott's teammates followed his lead on Saturday. The Macquarie opener made 49 against the Newtown Hawks but his team only managed 89 in total.
It was a tough day for the Blues but Westcott still showed his quality and was one of only two players in the lineup who made double figures.
A big win for Narromine over RSL Colts on Saturday and it was largely due to some key men standing up when needed.
Reliable performer Davis was one of those and he made 45 from 64 balls from first-drop and helped set the platform for what finished a strong 91-run victory.
The result keeps Narromine locked with CYMS at the top of the ladder.
One of the other main reasons Narromine got the win over Colts.
Bock made the only half-century of the weekend in second grade and his 50 from 41 balls led Narromine to a total of 9/195 from 40 overs.
His innings against a handy Colts attack was one with plenty of intent and the 50 runs came from just 41 balls.
Not for the first time this season, Carlin was a shining light in a Souths defeat.
The Hornets made just 117 against the Demons on Saturday, with Carlin's 40 comfortably the top score.
Carlin hit six boundaries in his 46-ball innings while no other Souths players made it to 20.
A few key wickets and then a cameo with the bat to secure victory. Saturday was a good one for the leading Demons all-rounder.
Rai took three key middle-order wickets against Souths - including that of the previously mentioned Carlin - on his way to finishing with 3/7 from five overs.
Chasing 118 for victory, the Demons had a couple of wobbles and were 5/70 at one point but Rai then made 27 not out from 26 balls to get the job done for his side.
The Narromine batters set the foundation for Saturday's win but there was a still a job to be done with the ball against a dangerous Colts lineup.
At 1/42 Colts were well placed but Narromine's depth of bowling talent got the job done. Ward was one of those key bowlers and took 3/21 from eight overs. His haul included the key wickets of Josh Smith (20) and Matt Keenan (18).
The other destroyer for Narromine. While the above Ward did a job over his eight overs, Goodman came into the attack late and finished things off quickly.
Goodman took 4/8 from just three overs. He picked up four of the last five wickets to turn what looked like a challenging defence into a relatively dominant win.
One of the main reasons Macquarie failed to make 100 was because Sandhu entered the attack for the Hawks and tore through their lower order.
He finished with 4/15 from five overs as Macquarie went from 4/85 to be all out for 89.
It might seem strange for CYMS to have just one player in this side after rolling Rugby for just 42 on Saturday but it was a bit of a strange game.
Two runouts were key for CYMS while they lost six wickets completing the lowly chase.
Despite all that, Cusack still stood out again. He took 3/9 from five overs with the new ball and removed key batters Ryan Maxwell (2), Roland O'Connor (4) and Zac Murphy (0).
