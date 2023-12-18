Pinnington Cup TOTW: Bock goes berserk in innings to remember

Another fine performance with the willow from the Colts captain. But, yet again, he didn't receive a huge amount of support in a defeat for his side.
Chasing the Newtown Demons' imposing 7/216, Smith dug in and made 77 from 114 balls at the top of the order.
The knock took Smith past 300 runs for the season but, unfortunately for him on Saturday, only one other Colts player made it past 20.
What a way to kickstart your season. Here's Lennon's scores prior to Saturday: 6, 5, 0, 8, 10, 8.
Against Colts, Lennon opened and made 77 from 83 balls and set the foundation for his side's success.
He hit 11 fours in his knock, which may have surprised a few but was crucial to the Demons' success.
One of the standout batters in the competition delivered again on Saturday. Neale has been in top form this season and finished 2023 by making 71 in the win over Colts.
He combined with Lennon in a 117-run partnership which went a long way to winning the match.
Saturday's performance came just two weeks after a century against Macquarie.
Chasing an almighty 8/253 posted by Narromine, Macquarie was always up against it.
But Hawker made sure Narromine was made to work for their win as he made a run-a-ball 81 from first drop.
It continues a top start to the season for the Blues stalwart, who has an RSL Kelly Cup century and two RSL Pinnington Cup fifties to his name already.
Arguably the best batting performance of any grade so far this season.
Bock blasted a simply stunning 118 not out from just 63 balls in a magnificent display of ball-striking.
Long regarded as one of the best bats in the competition, the Narromine skipper has been relatively quiet to start the season but in the past two weeks he's made 50 agaisnt Colts and then the century to lead his side to the top of the ladder.
Bock hit 15 fours and four sixes in a brilliant innings that will be hard to top this season.
A number of players have contributed for the Hawks so far this season but the Sharma brothers have been the most impressive.
Gaurav delivered again on Saturday, making a crucial 50 in what was a tough win over Rugby.
Chasing 143 for victory, the Hawks were 2/11 when Sharma came in. He went on to make 50 from 61 balls and while there were some nervy moments still to come Hawks got the job done by three wickets.
Williams hadn't played a match this season before Saturday but it took him little time to warm-up.
While chasing the huge score set by Narromine was a challenge too great, Williams proved he'll be one Macquarie want back in 2024 as he made 58 from 53 balls.
Souths' win over CYMS was a bit of a shock and it was largely down to a strong performance with the ball.
CYMS was 2/72 at one point on Saturday before collapsing to be all out for 119.
Much of the credit had to go to opening bowler Ryan George, who took one early wicket before ripping through to lower order on the way to finishing with 5/15 from seven overs.
The Demons' total of 7/216 was a strong one on Saturday but given the quality Colts possess there was still a job to do with the ball.
Skinner led the charge as he took 4/25 from seven overs. He picked up the key wicket of Josh Smith (77) before moving through the middle order to secure a win which moved the Demons above Colts into fourth spot.
Striking early and taking the big wickets. Khalid did everything you could want a new-ball bowler to do on Saturday.
In a standout showing, he took 5/16 from eight overs against Rugby and his haul included the big wickets of Ryan Maxwell, Glenn Shepherd and Glenn Healey.
He took five of the first six wickets in a performance which went a long way to setting up the victory.
Rugby wasn't able to get the win on Saturday but Mitchell was valiant in defeat.
As his side defended a total of 142, Mitchell took three early wickets to help leave the Newtown Hawks wobbling at 4/35.
He went on to finish with 4/38 from 7.5 overs as Rugby went down by three wickets.
