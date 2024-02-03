Whitney Cup TOTW | Deebank goes big while CYMS secure victory

The results
Just three regular season rounds remain this season as the first day of two-day action began on February 3 and every team had a chance to bat on Saturday.
Macquarie overcame a horror start against Souths at No.2 Oval to post a massive score of 8/313 led by Tyson Deebank.
Following Deebank's century, Macquarie opted to declare and Souths are 0/32 at stumps.
CYMS have already secured a first innings win over Rugby at No.1 Oval after dominating day one.
Charlie Kempston fired for Rugby as they were bowled out for 137 with CYMS 3/145 after 36 overs and the Cougars will be hunting for an outright win next weekend.
Newtown's efforts with the ball against RSL Colts were overshadowed by a dramatic six-over spell at the end of the day at No.3 Oval.
RSL were bowled out for 201 before taking 3/10 from the final six overs to have Newtown in trouble ahead of day two.
Team of the week
A captain's knock.
Kempston stood up for his side on Saturday as wickets fell around him but the Rugby skipper continued to play his naturally aggressive game.
The left-hander hit seven fours and four sixes during his innings of 91.
To put things in context, Rugby combined for 46 runs outside of Kempston's innings.
Newtown had RSL under a fair bit of pressure early on day one but Buckley managed to show a lot of resistance and spent some valuable time in the middle.
The former Western Zone all-rounder made 43 before he was removed by a man a bit further down on this list.
He also picked up a wicket late in the day.
Performance of the week.
Deebank came to the crease after his side had lost two early wickets and the young gun fired.
The Macquarie batter hit 123 from 130 at an impressive strike rate and also hit 12 fours plus three sixes during his stay at the crease.
After a lean spell, Morton is starting to find some form again.
The aggressive right-hander made 58 with eight fours during his knock and like Buckley spent some much-needed time in the middle.
A good sign for Morton.
The region's best all-rounder just did what he does against Rugby.
Taking 1/20 from eight overs, Patterson probably bowled better than those figures suggest.
However, when it came time to bat, he was brutal as always.
Finishing the day 46 not out from 44 balls, Patterson played a vital role in CYMS securing a first innings win and he could be in for a big day two.
While he might not have gotten a big score, Herbert seemingly changed a bit of the momentum during day one against Souths.
The South African was brutal during his innings, hitting 45 from just 33 balls.
Herbert is becoming a must-watch player in the competition.
In just his third game of the season, Williams looked good in his first match in first grade.
Contributing with a handy 52 not out, the Nyngan native looked good as Macquarie tried to put quick runs on before declaring.
Skinner doing Skinner-like things.
Everyone in the competition knows how much Newtown's bowling relies on both Skinner brothers and it was the eldest Tiger in the action against RSL.
Bowling a mammoth 29 overs, Skinner took 5/66 with 11 maidens as he helped bowl RSL out for 201.
Unfortunately for Skinner and the Tigers, they weren't able to get the job done over South Dubbo on Friday night in the MoneyQuest Megahit semi-final.
He's starting to become a key player for Souths.
Quinn has quite a knack for contributing with bat or ball for the Hornets and he picked up 3/44 on Saturday.
He may have been a bit expensive but Quinn picked up Herbert's wicket along with Ben Strachan and Cody Green.
Quinn and his Hornets teammates will now prepare to play CYMS on the MoneyQuest Megahit final before resuming their match against Macquarie.
He might not have broken through with the new ball but you could argue not many people bowl as well at the tail than this man.
Taking 2/17 from seven overs, Edmunds cleaned up Rugby's tail in quick succession and will be vital when CYMS bowls again next weekend.
Not many bowlers in town are in better form with the ball than Hunt right now.
The teenage leg-spinner took another four-wicket haul on Saturday to keep his impressive streak going.
Removing Kempston with just his first ball, Hunt finished with figures of 4/14 from 5.2 overs.
