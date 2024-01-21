Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Devastating': Crime crisis targets some of city's most vulnerable

AH
By Allison Hore
January 22 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The "targeted" vandalism of equipment in accessible toilets across town will have a "devastating" impact on people with disabilities, one service provider says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.