'Devastating': Crime crisis targets some of city's most vulnerable

The "targeted" vandalism of equipment in accessible toilets across town will have a "devastating" impact on people with disabilities, one service provider says.
Ashleigh McGuire, service executive at Shine Social and Communities, said she was extremely disappointed when she heard that hoists in a number of disabled toilets across Dubbo had been destroyed.
"When these kinds of things happen it is really devastating, especially when it's targeting our more vulnerable members of our community as well," she said.
"Youth crime is a big problem here in Dubbo and it's especially devastating when these situations restrict our mission to change that social norm and get [people with disability] out in the community."
The four toilets which were targeted were purpose-built Changing Places facilities.
Unlike more common accessible toilets, they include hoists which help carers to transfer a disabled person from their wheelchair to the toilet or changing bench and back to their chair without having to lift them.
According to the Dubbo Regional Council, the hoists at Church Street, Elston Park and the Adventure Playground have had to be sent away for repairs after being vandalised at some point between January 12 and 15.
The hoist at the Cameron Park toilets in Wellington is also out of action after being vandalised late last year.
Although an MLAK is needed to get into the facilities, vandals and people wanting access after hours sometimes force the electric sliding doors open.
"It is very disappointing for these public hoists to be vandalised in what appears to be a targeted incident and council will be working as quickly as we can to have them repaired," council said in an email to service providers.
"The amenities are still open and able to be accessed, however the hoists will require repairs by the authorised repairer."
Currently there is no timeline for when the hoists will be repaired, however, council estimates they will cost around $3000 to repair.
Ms McGuire said the equipment being unavailable will make it more difficult for people with disabilities and their carers to participate in the community.
"A lot of people don't understand that individuals that use that, their only other option is that or they have to go all the way back home," she said.
"Not having that access means that they can't spend as much time out in our community... it's really disruptive to their day to day activities for sure.
"There's literally no other method to complete personal care without those hoists for a lot of our individuals."
She said she would like to see more education around the needs of people with disabilities.
"There's a lot of need down here for education, training, workplace support and employment - that's a really big topic that we're very passionate about," she said.
"The whole purpose of the NDIS and the social services is to create better access so we can be an inclusive society rather than just having a few individual sites.
"Individuals with all abilities should be able to access our community."
