'A selfish act': Disability equipment destroyed in 'targeted' vandalism

A spate of "targeted" vandalism has left disabled people and their carers without access to an essential piece of equipment in public toilet facilities.
On Tuesday, January 16, the Dubbo Regional Council sent out a notification to the city's disability service providers letting them know the hoists in four accessible public toilets had been vandalised.
"It is very disappointing for these public hoists to be vandalised in what appears to be a targeted incident and council will be working as quickly as we can to have them repaired," the email to service providers said.
"The amenities are still open and able to be accessed, however the hoists will require repairs by the authorised repairer."
The four toilets which were targeted were Changing Places toilets, which are especially designed to meet the needs of children and adults with complex care disabilities.
Unlike more common accessible toilets, they include adult change tables and hoists.
Hoists help carers to transfer a disabled person from their wheelchair to the toilet or changing bench and back to their chair without having to lift them.
Asked about the vandalism, the Dubbo Regional Council told the Daily Liberal that the hoists at Church Street, Elston Park and the Adventure Playground had been vandalised at some point between January 12 and 15.
They said the vandalism of the hoists at Church Street and Elston Park will be referred to the police.
The hoist at the Cameron Park toilets in Wellington was vandalised late last year, with a police report and repair orders submitted before the latest vandalism spree.
Although an MLAK is needed to get into the facilities, council said vandals and persons wanting access after hours sometimes force the electric sliding doors open.
Currently there is no timeline for when the hoists will be repaired, however, council estimates they will cost around $3000 to repair.
"Vandalism is a selfish act that costs our community, and is even more disappointing when our vulnerable community members are impacted," council said.
"Given the hoists need to be sent away for repairs, we are unable to give an estimated date of reinstallation at this point in time.
"As soon as we have any details on repairs we will let you know."
Council offer a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of any person who has committed wilful damage, including graffiti, or theft of Dubbo Regional Council property.
