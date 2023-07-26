A new hub in Dubbo is connecting people with differing abilities to exciting social opportunities.
Trips to Sydney, outback getaways and art lessons are just some of the programs Shine Social and Communities have been bringing to Dubbo residents since they launched in January.
Julie Rae - who called Narromine home for 17 years - founded the organisation after seeing the challenges her sister faced to find inclusive social activities.
"My journey began through advocating for my younger sister when her own journey with mental health challenges came to the surface," Ms Rae said.
"Throughout the span of the next thirty years through my lived experiences, employment, and education I witnessed the stigma, isolation and vulnerability that intertwined my sister's life and that of our own family."
Ms Rae moved to regional Queensland in 2017 and it was there she set up Shine with the goal of helping people like her sister "live their best lives".
"By empowering, supporting, and enabling individuals, I believe that everyone can have the opportunity to accomplish their dreams and truly shine," she said.
The central west still has a big place in Ms Rae's heart and her family's life so expanding the organisation's services to the area was a no-brainer, she said.
As well as organising events and outings, Shine offers supported independent living options and in-home and community support.
"I am extremely proud of the organisation that Shine Shine Social and Communities has become and the team I have working alongside of me," she said.
"We are a collective of individuals who have experienced life through the lens of our loved ones with a variety of abilities and pride ourselves in honesty, openness, and collaboration."
Shine opened the doors on their new social hub in an old lighting store on Erskine Street in Dubbo in March. Meghan Canham, central west area manager at Shine Social and Communities, said the spot has proved popular for people with disabilities and their carers to drop by for a chat.
"It's a good spot for people to just decompress and take that time, it's open to anybody," she said.
"We have participants who come in and do group activities and we're looking to do a few more activities and programs. We're developing those at the moment."
"We're lucky enough to have a really warm, welcoming space that all community members can access."
A number of Dubbo locals recently took part in Shine's recent trip to Sydney where they visited Luna Park, the set of Home and Away at Palm Beach and the Vivid festival.
Though Shine primarily works with people with disabilities, Ms Canham said the organisation aims to be inclusive of all who need help.
"We don't say no to helping anyone in the community," she said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
