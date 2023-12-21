Everything you need to know about Dubbo's New Year's Eve celebrations

"Something for everyone" is the guarantee for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubbo.
The Dubbo New Year's Eve event will be held at Dubbo Showground on Sunday, December 31 from 5pm.
The event is organised in conjunction with Dubbo Show Society, the Fletchers family and Dubbo Regional Council.
Dubbo Show Society secretary Sue Hood said there would be market stalls, entertainment and plenty of food.
"We've got more food stalls than we've had over the last couple of years so the lines shouldn't be as long this year," Ms Hood said.
"I think people were waiting 45 minutes to an hour last year."
Singer Millie Mills will be entertaining the crowds in front of the grandstand between 6pm and 7pm. There will also be water skirmishes and little train rides for the kids.
The fireworks will go off at 9pm.
Ms Hood said it wasn't a "big night" but it was a family-friendly event.
"The best thing is to see families get together on New Year's Eve and enjoy themselves," she said.
This is the fourth year the Dubbo Show Society has hosted the New Year's Eve event.
Ms Hood said when they were approached to hold it they had to say 'yes'.
"We wanted to keep the family event going. It's something that Dubbo needs. We need a bit of entertainment for New Year's Eve," she said.
No glass or alcohol are permitted at the event. However, families can bring along a rug or chairs.
Entry for the night is $2. They can be purchased via 123 Tix.
Ms Hood said she wanted to thank all of the sponsors who were helping, and giving their services free of charge.
Without that the entry price would have been much higher, she said.
