Tearaway bolter headlines Western stars to earn NSW Country selection

Go back just a couple of months and Ben Parsons had never represented Western Zone at a senior level.
Not only has he now ticked that box, he'll also represent NSW Country at next month's Australian Country Championships.
The Bathurst quick will pull on the baggy blue alongside Western Zone teammate and reigning NSW Country Player of the Year Matt Everett at the men's carnival in Newcastle.
Parsons' selection is an impressive feat given he had little chance to impress selectors at last month's NSW Country Championships southern pool carnival.
Not one match was completed due to rain but his 1/20 from eight overs against Southern caught the eye while he also impressed with the new ball for Western during the Regional Bash Twenty20 tournament.
Earlier this week, Parsons was tipped as an outside chance of Country selection by Western Zone captain Marty Jeffrey.
Everett was always expected to retain his spot after a stellar 2022/23.
The star batter-keeper from Gilgandra was sensational for Western last season and set a new record for the most runs scored at a country carnival when he amassed 289 runs at the stunning average of 144.5.
The former Sydney first grader was rewarded with Country selection and went on to collect the Josh Hazlewood Medal as the outstanding player in the bush.
Western Zone was also recognised in the women's side, with Orange star Kira Churchland named captain of the Bush Breakers while Dubbo multi-sport star Aimee Longhurst also earned selection.
Churchland retains her spot as captain and will head to Newcastle with a glittering record that includes Australian Country selection and the honour of being the first woman to play in both the Orange and Canberra first grade competitions.
During this season's women's Regional Bash matches, Longhurst top-scored in two of the three games while she also opened the bowling once while Churchland made 43 not out from just 26 balls in a win over Southern Districts.
The Australian Country Championships will be hosted across the Newcastle district from January 3 to 10.
