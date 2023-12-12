Medal winner a lock, young a tearaway a 'smokey' for Bush Blues selection

Newcastle is expected to dominate this season's NSW Country team but Western captain Marty Jeffrey is still hopeful of representation.
Newcastle cemented its powerhouse status on Sunday, December 10, when it won a fifth consecutive NSW Country Championships crown.
It was a far cry from the frustration Western endured this season as not one match was completed at a severely rain-affected southern pool carnival at Orange last month.
Despite the lack of game time and minimal chances to impress selectors, Jeffrey is confident one Western Zone gun will wear a baggy blue at the national country championships next year.
"NSW Country is held in very high regard throughout the regions with some great cricketers over the years," Jeffrey said.
"With only periods of games being played at the country carnival it obviously makes it hard to select a team.
"Historically, the side retains well and I see Matty Everett keeping his spot as a class gloveman and top order bat."
Gilgandra gun Everett was sensational for Western last season and set a new record for the most runs scored at a country carnival.
The former Sydney first grader was rewarded with Bush Blues selection and he went on to be named the NSW Country Cricketer of the Year.
He seems a lock for the 2023/24 Country squad, while a young Western Zone teammate is an outside chance according to Jeffrey.
"The other smokey for Western is Benny Parsons," he said.
"He showed his class and could rise to that level, I believe."
Bathurst quick Parsons impressed in the limited game time at Orange.
In the Regional Bash Twenty20 matches prior to the southern pool carnival he kept things tight with the new ball while he had 1/20 from eight overs against Southern Districts before the heavens opened.
Jeffrey didn't mention his own chances but the captain would be the other leading Western contender.
He put his name up in lights with a century for Western last summer while at Orange this year he made 40 and 47 not out in the Twenty20 matches before finishing 30 not out at a wet Wade Park prior to the game against Riverina on the final day of the carnival being abandoned.
Regardless of those performances, baggy blues will be hard to come by this season given the quality of Newcastle's performances.
The defending four-time title-holders defeated Central Coast by seven wickets, with 39 balls to spare, in Sunday's final to confirm they are likely to be heavily represented in the NSW Country team to contest the national championships.
"If you win games of cricket, it probably helps at the selection table," captain Nick Foster said.
"I'm hoping there's a strong Newcastle flavour to the Country team and I think it would be well deserved.
"We've been a strong team for a number of years and a lot of guys have put in good performances to help us achieve that.
"So hopefully that is recognised when the selectors name the squad."
Seven Novocastrians featured in the Bush Blues squad last season.
Newcastle will host the Australian Country Cricket Championships in January.
