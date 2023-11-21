Lachlan Rummans is no stranger to playing against men much older than him but even knows his Western Zone debut will be something to savour.
The Dubbo-based 18-year-old will be one of Western's two front-line spin options for the upcoming NSW Country Championships which are set to begin on November 23 at Orange.
It's been somewhat of a whirlwind rise for Rummans, who now co-captains his local club South Dubbo in the RSL Whitney Cup.
After strong performances for Dubbo in the Western Zone Premier League, the left-arm spinner was rewarded and can't wait to get stuck in.
"I'm feeling good and confident," he said.
"It was a bit of a shock to be selected, I thought 'maybe they won't pick the 18-year-old' but it was really good to hear.
"This was one of my goals (at the start of the season), the first one was to make the (Western Plains) Outlaws side because I can't play junior cricket anymore.
"I just wanted to play as much cricket as I can, this is one of the top levels you can get to at the moment."
Still eligible to represent NSW Country at the under 19s level, Rummans was overlooked.
However, now it isn't something that really bothers him too much.
"I wasn't too happy but this will be good to hopefully try and jump that (one day), maybe get straight into the opens side," he said.
Western coach Andrew Zell will be the helm of a new-look side that has 10 potential debutants in their 16-man squad including Rummans.
Fellow young spinner Tom Blowes is someone who played himself right into contention and Rummans is eager to reunite with his Western Colts teammate.
"Tom has got a lot to come for him so it's going to be good to see he can go from here," he said.
"It's good to keep a young group."
Rummans' fellow Souths co-captain Ted Murray also gained selection of the weight of runs he has scored this season while CYMS duo Thomas Nelson and Matt Purse are the other new Dubbo faces in the squad.
Set to take on Central Coast, Southern Districts and Riverina over the four days, Western will have to overcome what looks like a potentially rain-affected carnival as well.
Taking on some of the best cricketers in Country NSW is a big ask for most cricketers, let alone someone who is just 18.
But, Rummans is just eager to learn as much as he can.
"I'm keen to see how the older people work, we've played against kids our own age but now we are getting towards that stronger level where they hit the ball harder and manipulate the field more," he said.
"These blokes are even more mature, they are able to get more out of me and we can show them how it is done."
Western will first play two Plan B Bash matches on November 23 before the Country Championships begins the following day.
