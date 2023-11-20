Daily Liberalsport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Pinnington Cup TOTW: Lochlan George scores 200 for Macquarie

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
November 20 2023
1 Lochlan George (Macquarie)

Simply sensational. The teenager hit the highest score seen in Dubbo since Jordan Moran scored 214 not out in the 2017/18 RSL Whitney Cup grand final.

Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

