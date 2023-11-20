Simply sensational. The teenager hit the highest score seen in Dubbo since Jordan Moran scored 214 not out in the 2017/18 RSL Whitney Cup grand final.
George made 200 on Saturday as Macquarie did the seemingly impossible and chased down Newtown Hawks' week one total of 8/358 in the final over of the day. Just to make it that little more special, it's believed to be the highest successful run chase in Dubbo cricket.
George was brilliant in his knock. He gave a chance on roughly 130 and was otherwise a dominant force at the top of the order.
It's an innings the 16-year-old will remember for the rest of his career.
It seems a bit unfair to follow someone who scored 200 on this list but Collins' knock was crucial for Narromine on Saturday.
Chasing the Newtown Demons' 185, Narromine needed someone to dig in and Collins played that anchor role perfectly.
He made 45 from from 125 balls to help Narromine claim victory and ensure pressure is kept on CYMS at the top of the ladder.
The other main reason Narromine got the job done. While Collins knuckled down, Davis came in at 3/86 and ensured the runs kept flowing.
Davis made 50 not out from 56 balls in a crucial innings that guided his side to the target.
He hit nine fours in his knock and kept things moving smoothly even when a couple of wickets fell at the other end.
Macquarie's win on Saturday was all about Lochlan George but without fellow teenager Marchant the stunning result wouldn't have been possible.
Marchant made 76 for the Blues and combined with George in a monster 259-run partnership which ranks as one of the best seen in Dubbo in recent years.
After taking three wickets on day one against the Hawks, Marchant is quickly becoming a key figure for his Macquarie side.
Given it was day two of fixtures and a lot of matches were done early on Saturday, Battishall sneaks a spot here despite making just 23 not out.
But, there is a little more to it.
Narromine was having a couple of wobbles chasing the Newtown Demons' 185 and at 6/156 the Demons had a sniff.
But Battishall came out and spanked four boundaries and a six to finish 23 not out from 16 balls to ensure the sun was wrapped up with relative ease.
The Demons' loss to Narromine was a disappointing one but Rai did all he could in a beaten side.
After top-scoring with 46 last week, Rai took 3/48 from 12.5 overs in a valiant effort with the ball.
Rai took the three wickets through the middle order to briefly give the Demons hope but it wasn't to be and his side remains second from bottom on the ladder.
Rugby was always the favourite on Saturday after posting 9/246 on day one, but Naden ensured there were never any worries against RSL Colts.
The fifth bowler to be thrown the ball, Naden tore through Colts' middle order on his way to 4/20 from 12 overs.
The performance was much-needed as it helped Rugby claims just its second win and the team moved up to sixth on the ladder as a result.
Exactly what you would expect from someone with with a wealth of first grade experience.
O'Donnell was simply too good for the Souths batters on Saturday and finished with the hugely impressive figures of 4/14 from 15/3 overs.
Given the Hornets resumed at 4/59 on Saturday, chasing 124 for victory, it was a match-winning spell for the Cougars.
What a strange day Saturday must have been for Zeb. Started the day defending 8/358 so confidence would have been up. But then Lochlan George inspired an incredible win, yet Zeb still took five wickets. A real rollercoaster.
Zeb finished with 5/68 from 13 overs - a haul which included the wicket of George - in one of the more remarkable games you'll see this season.
Four overs, 2/6. Simple but effective and this week it's good enough to land a spot here.
The former Papua New Guinea international wasn't needed to much on Saturday but he chipped in with a couple of wickets as CYMS turned a potentially challenging defence of their total into a relatively easy victory.
With O'Donnell and Andrew Cusack also among the wickets, CYMS' pace attack is a big reason why they're top of the table currently.
The previously mentioned Matt Naden might have done the most damage with the ball for Rugby on Saturday, but Mitchell's performance was also important.
Mitchell took 2/48 from 14 overs and helped create plenty of pressure early with the new ball.
He got the ball rolling by removing Daniel Benson (2) when the score was just five and Rugby went on to win by a commanding 121 runs.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.