Daily Liberalsport
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Whitney Cup TOTW: Wayne Dunlop, Ted Murray and Ben Patterson star

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
November 19 2023 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.