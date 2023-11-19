This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
The second round of two-day fixtures came to a close on Saturday and there were dominant wins, big scores and a couple of standout performances with the ball.
Newtown were the big winners of the weekend as an outright win over Souths moved them up to third on the RSL Whitney Cup ladder.
Wayne Dunlop's century was a highlight while Skinner brothers Mat and Steve also contributed against a Souths side which still got the chance to celebrate another brilliant Ted Murray innings.
The Tigers declared at 3/266 on Saturday and then Souths posted 207 - highlighted by Murray's century - but combined with their first innings total of just 95 it left Newtown just 37 to get in their second dig and they did so with ease.
CYMS marched on at the top of the ladder with a commanding first-innings win over Macquarie.
The Blues resumed at 2/24 in reply to CYMS' 208 and top spells from Ben Patterson and Bailey Edmunds restricted Macquarie to just 108.
CYMS tried their luck and enforced the follow-on in the hope of a collapse and late outright, but Macquarie was 3/60 when stumps was called.
In the other match, Colts wrapped things up against Rugby relatively quickly.
Colts started the day at 1/119 chasing 214 for victory and they reached the target with four wickets to spare.
He scored the bulk of his runs last week but he reached his century on Saturday so that's worthy of a spot.
Resuming at 86 not out with his Newtown side already having secured first innings points, Dunlop added 30 more to his score.
His 116 not out set the tone for the Tigers and helped them go on to score what finished a commanding outright win.
Dunlop, back playing at Newtown this season after a stint in Newcastle, hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 129-ball knock.
He's done it again. Is there a more in-form batter around the west at the moment?
Souths might have suffered a heavy outright loss on Saturday but Murray certainly showed plenty of fight.
The teenager smashed 121 from just 98 balls to keep alive hopes of avoiding an outright loss. In the end, posting just 95 in the first innings last week proved costly, but Murray's class was clear to see in defeat as only one other Souths player made more than 11 in the second innings.
One to watch when Western plays at the Country Championships Southern Pool carnival later this week.
Just a solid day out for the Colts youngster. In his first full season of first grade Giddings' scores so far read 26, 20, 34, 36, 32.
While he hasn't gone on to got a big score, the starts show he's up to the standard required.
His 32 from 60 balls on Saturday proved the normally agressive right-hander can show some patience too and it contributed to a strong win over Rugby.
If Giddings was patient, Buckley wasn't quite the same.
Coming in at number seven, the Englishman wrapped things up relatively quickly by making 33 not out from 41 balls.
With just three fours, Buckley's innings was a smart showcase of how to finish a match and if he can play regularly this season it's a huge bonus for the men in red.
If Murray has been the main man for Souths this season, Rummans has been a handy Robin to his Batman.
The young spinner might have found it tough going with the ball against an aggressive Newtown side eager for quick runs and a declaration, but he showed some fight with the bat.
Ar 4/64 when Rummans came to the crease there was a chance it could be all over early, but a 112-run stand with Murray ensured Newtown had to work for it.
Rummans eventually fell for 42 from 68 balls and the end for Souths followed soon after.
Not the greatest day out for Macquarie but their captain led from the front again and proved attack was the best form of defence to snuff out any chance of a CYMS outright win.
After being bowled out for 108 in reply to CYMS' 208, the Blues were sent in again on Saturday and were in real trouble at 3/22.
But the captain strolled out his scorecard read: 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4. It was only 30 not out but it was enough to ensure the stumps were pulled up and Macquarie salvaged a little bit of pride.
Saturday felt like the day Patterson arrived again with the ball this season. While not poor in anyway for CYMS this season, 'Patto' hadn't ripped through a side the way many of us have come to expect.
But against Macquarie on Saturday he took 5/25 from 11 overs to help secure a big win for the Cougars.
Having hit a brutal 53 off 28 balls earlier in the season, Patterson is quickly reestablishing himself as the No. 1 all-rounder in the Zone after a season away at Newcastle.
Chipping in with runs and wickets. It's just Mat Skinner doing Mat Skinner things.
Chasing quick runs early on Saturday in the hope of a declaration, Skinner banged 28 not out from 15 balls to help Newtown to 3/266.
He then knocked over two of Souths' top three and finished with 2/46 from 14 overs as the Tigers scored a resounding outright win.
While it wasn't as memorable as some other performances, it again proved Skinner's importance for Newtown.
Can we just repeat what we said for his brother above?
Equally important for Newtown, Steve capped off a strong all-round display against Souths by taking 4/51 from 16 overs on Saturday.
Someone who has been bowling big spells for Newtown for a long time, Skinner did his job on Saturday and his four wickets paired nicely with his half-century last weekend.
He might have only taken two wickets on Saturday but given they were an important couple and most games were wrapped up early on day two, it's a solid enough effort to get a spot here.
Edmunds took 4/27 from 16 overs on Saturday and those four were Ricky Medway, Jason Green, Ben Strachan, Lachlan Strachan. That's a pretty good collection to remove.
Combined with his 43 on day one and 'Buzz' has played another key part in a big CYMS victory.
A CYMS outright win on Saturday was unlikely, but when Hunt took three wickets in the blink of an eye it appeared something special could be happening.
Leading by 100, CYMS enforced the follow-on in the hope of rolling Macquarie and Hunt had them 3/22 at one point.
Macquarie rallied and the game was called not too long later but Hunt's 3/33 was an indication of the teen's potential.
