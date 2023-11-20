The CYMS Green opener seems to be scoring runs for fun at the moment and was at it again on Saturday against Narromine.
As wickets fell regularly around him, Williams hit 64 from just 47 balls to help set up a tight win for the Cougars.
CYMS Green's win keeps them inside the top four on the ladder now, trailing only RSL Colts and Macquarie White.
Shocked? Neither are we.
After a lean start to the season by his own standards, Deebank has found some form again and keeps churning out runs.
One of the competition's leading players, the Nyngan local hit 85 for RSL Colts from as many balls against South Dubbo.
In the end, RSL were too good and defeated Souths to remain unbeaten so far this season.
Taking on last year's premiers, Patis and Macquarie White somewhat got their revenge in a win over CYMS White.
Requiring 185 to win, Patis' knock of 66 helped get his side over the line with little more than two overs remaining.
Hitting nine fours during his time at the crease, the Macquarie veteran showed all his skill against a strong bowling attack.
It may have come in a losing side but Neill's innings was a sign of all his talent.
Batting first against Macquarie White, Neill and his older brother led the way for CYMS White with the former making 57 from just 36 balls.
Unfortunately for Neill, not even his three fours and four sixes were enough to get the Cougars over the line.
Similar to Deebank above, you can basically copy and paste Richards into this side every week.
Whether it is with the ball or bat, the Rugby all-rounder finds a way to impact the game for his side on Saturday he hit 70 not out.
Taking on Newtown Everest, Rugby was in a bit of trouble before Richards combined with his son, Carter to steer the ship home.
Against his Newtown clubmates, Jacob was brutal with the bat.
Hitting 60 not out from just 39 balls against Newtown Tigers as the Rhinos successfully chased down 149 in just 23 overs.
The win for the Rhinos keeps them in fourth on the ladder.
Macquarie Blue's batting lineup has dominated several sides this season the Newtown Strikers gave them a big fright on Saturday.
Bandala and the Strikers took it to Macquarie Blue in a close match which ended up being won by the latter.
Finishing with 4/35, Bandala chipped in at vital times for the Strikers.
In a side that was comfortably beaten in the end, Dogar never stopped trying to change the game for the Newtown Tigers.
Defending 149, Dogar took 4/21 from six overs to help the Tigers have a chance at victory against the Rhinos but it wasn't to be in the end.
Macquarie Blue were in all sorts on Saturday when the Newtown Strikers needed six runs with three wickets in hand.
But Page's side held their nerve to produce a stunning victory.
Page took 4/13 from seven overs and helped remove one of the final Strikers batters to get Macquarie Blue over the line in a thrilling finish.
Earlier in the day, Page hit 34 from 47 balls to top score for his side in a wonderful all-round performance.
While Narromine may have just fallen short in the end, Everett's effort with the ball was classy.
Everett ripped through CYMS Green's bottom order to take 5/41 from his eight overs to give Narromine a big chance at the win.
Chasing 137, the visitors only just fell short, losing in the end by 14 runs.
He's a club favourite at Rugby and his performance on Saturday was excellent.
Stewart finished with 4/28 following his spell to help bowl out Newtown Everest for 122.
An awesome effort.
