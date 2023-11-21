While Dubbo might not be hosting an NRL game or a Koori Knockout carnival next year, it is still shaping up to be an exciting period for sports fans in town.
Since hosting two NRL games in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Dubbo Regional Council has turned its attention away from these marquee events.
Instead, the organisation has decided to continue their push to host multi-day events for both junior and senior sports.
The main reason is due to the high cost involved in hosting events such as NRL matches, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs requiring more than $300,000 to bring their side out here.
However, now with the focus on carnival-like events, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said they attract more than just competitors in most cases.
"I suppose the main thing from our perspective is that those types of events are much less expensive for council to get, they're not marquee events, but they probably do more for our economy than the marquee events," he said.
"I treat ratepayers money with greater importance than my own personal money. If I drop $5 and can't find it, then it's my money and it's my own fault for dropping $5.
"But if it's ratepayers money, then I don't want to drop $5 of your money. I feel worse about that than if it's my own money.
"So I'm very conscious of every dollar that I commit to spending from a council perspective."
Over the next 12 months, Dubbo will host the NSW Bowls State Championships along with a Golf NSW Qualifying event.
Add in junior carnivals like the Cricket NSW Youth Championships as well as the State Challenge and it's going to be a busy summer.
Topping off the summer action will be the widely successful NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference which is set to be held at the end of February.
"I don't know that we necessarily focus on junior events, we are happy to focus on all events," Mr Dickerson said.
"Junior events are good because obviously, kids don't drive themselves to events, when you have things like that where families have one competitor you usually get other people coming along.
"Sometimes you get one but other times you might get parents and siblings so it was easily averaged out that two people come along in addition to each competitor.
"If someone says we have 500 kids coming to an event you know you'll roughly have 1500 minimum. Kids events are good but we've got a number of different events coming."
Dubbo will host the Bowls NSW State Champs for the first time ever and Mr Dickerson believes it will be a big success on and off the greens.
"It'll be a huge event and obviously they're not junior, they're the opposite of junior, but that'll be good as well," he said.
"They won't bring their mums and dads with them as such.
"But they've probably got a greater spending capacity because many of those people, and obviously some younger people play bowls, but many of those people will be of the retirement age.
"And so they've got a bit more disposable income and they probably will hang around a bit longer than some of the junior events, for example."
