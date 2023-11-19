It was a sight to be seen when dozens of women hit the highway for a first-of-its-kind charity ride.
Thirty-six ladies from as far as Newcastle and Sydney travelled to Dubbo to join the central west contingent of the first ever Australasian Womens' Ride Day on Saturday, November 18.
Organiser Ruth McAnally, vice president of the Central West Riders Social Motorbike Club, said the day was a big success and she's already planning for next year to be bigger and better.
"We've already got ladies saying that they'll see next year and they're bringing more people with them," she said.
The ride started in the morning at the Devil's Hollow Brewery in Dubbo and then to Narromine for lunch. Then, there was an afternoon tea stop in Tomingley before the riders headed back to Devil's Hollow for socialising, drinks and dinner.
Ms McAnally said riders of all experience levels came along on the day and got into the spirit donning colourful costumes as well as typical motorbiking fare.
"We put the call out and said if you want to dress up, go for it. And quite a few did, we had a prize for the best dressed," she said.
"We've got everything from a basic learner all the way through to ladies that have been riding for 20 or 30 years.
"We like to look after the learners and P platers... if you haven't been on the highway before, just having someone else around you just in case can help alleviate some of that daunting feeling."
More than just fun, the ride also supported a good cause. All proceeds from the raffle ticket sales throughout the day will be going towards the Orana Support Service's women's refuge.
The refuge provides short term emergency accommodation and support for women and children who are escaping domestic violence and women and children at risk of homelessness.
"The Central West Riders have done a couple of charity events for Orana Support Service previously and I just thought, we've got a woman's ride, let's donate to a woman's charity," Ms McNally said.
"I haven't done a complete final count yet but the quick count that I did up at Devil's Hollow in the afternoon was around the $1200 mark.
"We were all stoked because we thought we might get $500 or $600."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.