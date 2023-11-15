Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Fundraiser will allow Riverbank Frank Doolan to get a new caravan

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Riverbank" Frank Doolan never expected the Dubbo community to fund a new caravan for him to live in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.