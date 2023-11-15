"Riverbank" Frank Doolan never expected the Dubbo community to fund a new caravan for him to live in.
The local Wiradjuri elder, poet and champion of equality and reconciliation said he felt hurt by the failed Voice referendum, and he wasn't aware so many people would put their support behind him.
A GoFundMe page set-up to fund a new caravan for Mr Doolan has raised in excess of $16,000 - exceeding its goal of $15,000. Mr Doolan needs a new caravan because his current one has fallen into disrepair.
Mr Doolan said: "My faith in humanity has received a massive boost."
" ... I'm overwhelmed by the people's generosity and kindness and I just say from the bottom of my heart, thank you," he told the Daily Liberal.
He said he was "absolutely overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of people" in Dubbo, and the kindness was "unexpected".
He said this showed a lot of people had "a better understanding" of his people and wanted to walk alongside him.
Mr Doolan is now on the hunt for a new caravan, but said he wouldn't need the entire $16,000 - he would likely only need $5000 to buy the caravan and the rest he would give to charity.
His favourite charities are Tradies In Sight, Hear Our Heart Ear Bus Project and LeaderLife.
The fundraising campaign was set-up by Dubbo barrister, member of the NSW Legislative Council and ex-mayor, Stephen Lawrence.
"It's good to know that Frank's going to have a more secure and suitable place to live," Mr Lawrence told the Daily Liberal.
"The community really came to aid him in his time of need and I was really happy to help out because Frank's somebody who ... he doesn't ask people for much and he gives a lot. He's a very generous person."
Mr Doolan thanked Mr Lawrence for setting-up the GoFundMe, saying he would never have done it himself.
"He's a good mate", he said, adding "all credit to him".
View the online fundraiser at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-riverbank-frank-get-a-new-caravan
