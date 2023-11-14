Daily Liberal
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Health
Health

Rachel Kerney raises awareness of neuroendocrine cancer

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
November 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo resident Rachel Kerney, who has neuroendocrine cancer. Pictures supplied
Dubbo resident Rachel Kerney, who has neuroendocrine cancer. Pictures supplied

The cancer Rachel Kerney has is common, but most doctors haven't heard of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.