An 18-year-old has been hit with 24 charges after an investigation into rural crime throughout western NSW.
In March 2023, Strike Force Dozer was established by officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Orana Mid-Western Police District, to investigate rural property crime throughout the Narromine, Warren, Trangie, Nyngan and Cobar areas.
About 1.30pm on Wednesday. November 9, investigators attended a home on Mudal Street in Nyngan and arrested a 18-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with:
The man was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Thursday, November 9.
He was formerly refused bail to appear at the same court on Monday, November 20.
Investigations into property crime are continuing.
Anyone with information about Strike Force Dozer is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
