It started as a gift for a family member but Greg Riach's rugby league research has led him to pen a book about the sport in the region.
Riach's new book Rugby League History: Western and Southern NSW 1920-1976 takes the reader on a journey through the much-loved code and even features some historic names.
Bush footy legends like Ken McMullen, Ian Walsh and Bob Weir are all mentioned in the newspaper clippings and photos from the author's research.
Taking more than three years to complete, Riach admitted he never intended to have the book published as it is now.
"My brother-in-law was a rugby league player for the Western Districts in Parkes," he said.
"I started to put together a book on him because has done a lot of things for my parents and it started to blow out bigger.
"It is dedicated to him but that's how it blew out."
The book is made up of three sections, the first is all about great moments for teams and players, some of whom set records that still remain now.
The second section highlights players who represented their region whether it be Southern or Western.
Over the timeline in the book, both representative sides played matches against England, New Zealand and French touring teams.
The third and final section focuses on the Maher Cup in the Southern region and Jack Hore Memorial Gold Cup in the Western region.
The Johnnie Walker and Clayton Cups are also discussed, the latter of which was recently won by Gulgong.
With snippets of articles and old photos from over the years, it is little wonder Riach spent as long as he did on the book and said there has already been some positive feedback.
"A lot of people have given me feedback saying 'it's fantastic'," he said.
"NSW Country Rugby League think it's great, the state library is going to get a copy as well."
The book can now be purchased on Amazon or at the The Book Connection in Dubbo.
