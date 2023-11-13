It is too early to be talking about the 2024 rugby league season?
Well, we don't think so.
So, we've got the five talking points to come out of the meeting.
In what was no doubt a wonderful season on the field, one thing we've spoken about and other clubs have too is the judiciary process, a point that was raised again at the AGM.
Macquarie Raiders president Jarryd Meredith brought up the penalty system currently in place within the Peter McDonald Premiership and other competitions, with almost a player from each club missing several weeks of footy.
Meredith was backed by Dubbo CYMS' Nick Sykes and the other club representatives who agreed the current penalty system was too harsh, especially given the 14-round season.
There were no comments against the process of the judiciary or anything like that, just in regards to the penalties and how severe they are for things people see almost every game in the NRL.
Some of the competition's best players Clay Priest and Jack Kavanagh both missed several rounds of footy, with the latter suspended for the grand final.
It was decided the matter would be taken to the next Western Rams meeting.
Parkes v Forbes, CYMS v Macquarie and Nyngan v Wellington?
Two of those matches are great rivalries for the most part and you could argue there isn't a better fixture than when Parkes takes on Forbes on the June long weekend.
But the new-look Peter McDonald Premiership will see the emergence of two new rivalries.
As the competition is currently structured, Nyngan and Wellington will meet twice a year due to being 'rivals' as will Mudgee and Lithgow.
While there is no denying these match-ups could be very entertaining, it's not exactly as historic rivalry just yet.
But give it time.
Well, as of early November, it seems to be down to two options. Mudgee or Narromine.
Due to the unavailability of Bathurst's Carrington Park and Dubbo's Apex Oval, any suitable ground in the area is being looked at to host the game.
From the outside looking in, Mudgee looks to most suitable option as it is arguably the best ground in the Western area anyway.
The match is scheduled to take place on March 2 and the side will be picked from the Group 10 v Group 11 game at Nyngan just a few weeks earlier.
The Rams will also be on the hunt for a new coach with Cameron Greenhalgh not taking up the role in 2024.
Will 2024 be one of the first seasons where no Group 11 premier is recorded?
It could very well happen.
With the Group/pool system leaving in 2024, sides will now just be battling for the title in their respective grades.
Traditionally, the best side in each Group is named premier for their area but this might not be the case going forward.
Some clubs viewed it as a way to keep their juniors playing the game while others chose not to partake in the concept at all but it looks as if the Western under 21s competition is on the way out.
Played prior to the winter season, the lack of interest has continued in the Western 21s and a new concept for the competition was floated at the AGM.
The possibility of playing the 21s competition as a knockout-style event over two weekends was presented to clubs.
However, most clubs would struggle to find numbers.
In 2023, only Dubbo CYMS had a side that was fully their own while other clubs relied on players from other areas to help field a side.
Nyngan had a few boys from Macquarie don the orange and black while in Orange, a new club was formed for the competition.
There was a real lack of interest for the competition at the AGM which could see the end of the concept.
