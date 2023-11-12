Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

The Peter McDonald Premiership will have a new look in 2024

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
November 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All six Group 11 clubs are in favour of the new-look Peter McDonald Premiership for 2024 and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.