One of Dubbo's favourite sons is back in town this week as part of NSW Rugby League's Regional Roadshow.
St John's junior, NRL premiership winner and Australian representative Andrew Ryan will be joined by fellow Origin representative Brett Kimmorley and current NSW Sky Blues coach as the Roadshow visits a number of towns in the western area.
The Regional Roadshow is run in conjunction with Transport for NSW's The Knock-On Effect campaign and three Blues stars will talk road safety to to high school students and junior footy players in Dubbo, Wellington, Gilgandra, Gulargambone, Coonamble, Warren and Narromine.
A junior clinic will be held at Jubilee Oval in Dubbo on Tuesday afternoon while on Thursday 'Bobcat' Ryan will return to his former school, St John's College. There, he will help encourage youngsters and their families to make smart choices when it comes to using the road while also sharing plenty of his rugby league knowledge.
Ryan, now based in the Hunter where he coaches Newcastle first grade club Souths, led the NSW Under 19s State of Origin team to back-to-back victories in July.
The campaign has already helped deliver positive messages about road safety to more than 4000 teenagers at 40 regional areas around the state since 2017.
The Tuesday afternoon clinic will run from 4pm while the Blues trio will speak to St John's students from 2.15pm on Thursday.
