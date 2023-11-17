Residents who shop locally this Christmas will be rewarded thanks to Dubbo Regional Council's festive campaign.
The council has bought back Jingle Bucks as part of this year's Christmas campaign.
Between November 17 and December 19, anyone who spends $20 at one of the participating local stores - full list found here - will can go in the running to win one of 40 MyDubbo Region shopping cards.
It includes two cards worth $500.
Entries can be made via here, via the Dubbo Regional Council website.
"We've got almost 200 businesses that are registered for you to come along and be part of our jingle bucks campaign," Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said.
"You're going to be spending money locally around Christmas anyway, so why not go into those businesses, support those businesses that are supporting your community."
There is also a Christmas colouring-in competition for children 0-12 years which features the work by local artist Gillian Pedrana. There are four categories for young people to enter, with the winner in each category receiving a $50 MyDubbo Region shopping card.
The Elf Hunt is also back.
Ten elves have been hidden in shops across the Dubbo local government area. When all of the elves are located children can take their answers to the Dubbo or Wellington Visitors Information Centres to receive a prize.
The council has also erected Christmas trees in both Dubbo and Orange.
