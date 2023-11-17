Daily Liberal
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Hudson fire downgraded to advice as community mourns Captain Leo Fransen

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 17 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The alert level for the biggest fire in the state, burning in the Walgett LGA, has been downgraded to advice as the community mourns the death of a volunteer firefighter who was killed battling the blaze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.