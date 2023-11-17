The alert level for the biggest fire in the state, burning in the Walgett LGA, has been downgraded to advice as the community mourns the death of a volunteer firefighter who was killed battling the blaze.
Captain Leo Fransen from the Diamond Beach Rural Fire Brigade was struck by a tree while fighting the Hudson Fire and died on Thursday, November 16.
RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers offered his condolences to Captain Fransen's family.
"Our thoughts are with his wife, Margaret and his daughter, Julia and son Paul and also the extended family," Commissioner Rogers said.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said it was "a reminder of the dangers that these people face".
"We know that this is potentially going to be a very difficult bushfire season. We stand ready to do everything that we can," Mr Dib said.
"The 70,000 volunteers who give up their time to protect our communities are absolutely heroic, and this is the worst possible news that you can imagine that reverberates through the organisation at this point in time."
NSW SES Lake Macquarie Unit wrote: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Our hearts go out to Captain Leo Fransen's family, friends, and colleagues. We express our gratitude for his dedicated service and offer our sincerest condolences. Rest In Peace."
The Hudson fire was downgraded from watch and act to advice on the evening of Thursday, November 16.
The fire is burning in and around the Narran Lake Nature Reserve area, approximately 70 kilometres north-west of Walgett and 50 kilometres south-west of Lightning Ridge.
It has burnt more than 21,000 hectares and destroyed 66 buildings.
NSW RFS said on Friday morning the fire had been downgraded due to "easing conditions across the fireground and a reduced threat".
However, residents in the areas of Grawin and Glengarry should continue to monitor conditions, RFS stated.
The fire began on November 12 due to what the RFS believes was a lightning strike.
RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said on the morning of Friday, November 17, "there's still more work to do to try and bring that fire under control".
Fire activity has decreased over the fireground and the threat to the mining town of Glengarry has eased.
On Friday, firefighters will concentrate their efforts south of the Glengarry village and to the north Kurrajong Road.
They will also concentrate on the section of uncontained fire between the Glengarry community and Morendah Plains.
Firefighters will be conducting backburning operations in the Glengarry area throughout the day and into the evening. These operations will result in increased smoke in the Glengarry and Grawin areas.
The Building Impact Assessment Teams were in Glengarry on Thursday and will continue in the area on Friday to assess the total loss and damage.
Firefighters, heavy machinery and waterbombing aircraft will continue working across the fireground in coming days in an effort to contain the fire.
