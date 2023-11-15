An international star is touching down in Dubbo to perform at a fundraiser for a local charity.
Toni Childs, a three-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter who found stardom in the USA, will be sharing stories and songs at two intimate events in Dubbo to raise money for the Orana Support Service.
On Saturday, November 18, the singer will be performing at a 3-course dinner at the Dubbo Regional Council Convention Centre.
Toni will be belting out a selection of soulful songs from her three-decade spanning catalogue which includes hits like Where's the Ocean (1988), Like Angels (1988) and Got to Go Now (1991).
There will also be lucky door prizes, raffles and a silent auction on the night.
For those looking for a more zen experience, Toni Childs will also be hosting a Yoga Experience at the Dubbo Rhino Lodge on Sunday, November 19.
Attendees will enjoy a combination of improvisational dance, storytelling, singing and gentle yoga poses.
"You don't need to know how to do yoga, you just need to come with your heart," Ms Childs said.
"Each of us is beautiful, dynamic beings that are crying out to experience more self-love, self-appreciation and self-care"
"The experience is a reflection of how beautiful you are. I want to celebrate you and I want to love you up."
All the money raised from both events will go towards Orana Support Service's various programs supporting disadvantaged members of the local community, including food and personal care packages for clients.
Other programs the fundraiser will support include the new women's refuge, mobile shower and washing machines to be used by rough sleepers and The Foyer which accommodates youth between 16 and 24.
"I am so honoured to be a part of this beautiful project," Ms Childs said.
Tickets for the dinner and concert on November 18 cost $165 and are available through DRTCC Box Office. Doors open at 6:00pm for a 6:30pm start.
Tickets for the yoga experience on November 19 are on sale for just $66 through 123tix. The experience runs from 10:00am to 1:30pm.
