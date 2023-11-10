Looking at getting into the Dubbo housing market?
Well, you might have to break the bank to purchase these five homes.
We've gone through and taken a look at the top five most expensive houses in Dubbo which are listed below.
Keep in mind, there are more expensive properties around the area at the moment but the majority of those are on farmland.
Located in the ever-popular Kintyre Estate, this four-bedroom home will require you to fork out around $1.58 million.
The house itself was designed by architect Gavin Dale and boasts a stunning kitchen, as well as two bathrooms.
For sale through Raine and Horne, the site well exceeds the median sale price for Dubbo which is around $500,000.
One of the more eye-catching properties on the market in Dubbo at the moment, this two-storey house looks to fit a family well.
A private, electric gate will welcome you to this house which consists of six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a triple lock-up garage plus an open play family and kitchen area.
Add in the luxury of a home cinema and outdoor entertaining area, and you've got a dream home for any family.
While the majority of the most expensive houses are in the middle of Dubbo, this one requires a little bit of a drive.
Located just a short drive out of town, this 25-acre block of land is home to a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home complete with a swimming pool and outdoor entertaining area.
Should you wish, you can easily turn one room into another sleeping area or even a study.
READ ALSO:
Another Southlakes Estate listing, the ever-growing section of town seems to be home to some wonderful houses.
This two-storey home features four bedrooms, all of which are upstairs as well as two and a half bathrooms.
With three living areas, ceiling fans in every room and an outdoor undercover entertaining area, this home is another family classic.
Located only a few streets over Glenabbey Drive, this is another stunning home in West Dubbo.
Built in 2022, the 53.8 square home features five bedrooms, office space plus four separate living areas.
Almost backing onto the Dubbo Golf Course, this property also has a golf buggy garage.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.