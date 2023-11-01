The Dubbo Art Fair was an opportunity for artists both new and experienced to showcase their works.
For Eliza Jarman it was exciting because it was her first time displaying her art for people to see.
Originally from Sydney, the city girl moved to Dubbo three years ago and has been working hard on her art.
Working on abstract, large scale works, Ms Jarman said there was a lot of colour and story behind each of her pieces.
"Some of them were painted when I lived back in Sydney and some of them were painted in Dubbo," she said.
While she was able to put a few of the works up in cafes in Sydney a few years ago, she hadn't done anything with them since then.
Ms Jarman only received the call to be part of the art fair the week before, but wanting the exposure she pushed herself to have everything completed on time.
"It was a bit of a rush to get everything ready," she said.
When creating one of her paintings, Ms Jarman likes to use a lot of colour, which was quite noticeable as pink, blues and oranges popped from the canvas.
"There's quite a lot of work underneath them and I just move a lot of paint with a lot of medium, so I work quite fast," she said.
Ms Jarman has her dad to thank for continuing her artistic endeavours.
"I did art in year 12 at school and my dad paints and he just encouraged me to keep painting," she said.
Ms Jarman thanked her partner for helping to frame her work and supporting her throughout the process.
Wellington's Barbara Preston has been an artist for 52 years and has seen her art evolve over the last five decades.
Ms Preston first started doing oil paintings but she quickly found they took too long to dry so she moved to acrylic paintings and moulding paste to give more depth to her work.
"When I was younger it was part of my job to make mosaics so I also started selling them," she said.
Ms Preston's favourite work was sold on the second day of the art show, a large painting of two horses.
"I also really like the painting of the jockey's and I'm pretty confident that one will sell as well," she said.
"I'll be doing more horses in the future."
Having to suddenly move out of her house in Wellington, left Ms Preston with not much time to have everything ready for the fair.
"I was really stressed out because I was in the middle of cleaning up the house and the yards and I had an artwork that was one metre by one metre large and I couldn't fit it in my car," she said.
Knowing she had to get more work done she worked all night on getting one of the pieces complete but in the end wasn't happy with the result.
"I then had someone over to help move some of my household items and I asked him if he wanted the work and I said they could have it," she said.
"Seeing their face light up at my work is incredible and they couldn't believe I was just giving it away, that thrills me the most."
Another woman came to help Ms Preston take her work from Wellington to Dubbo but she couldn't fit the one metre large painting in her car either.
"The next time I buy a new car, I'll know that it needs to big enough to fit my paintings," she said.
