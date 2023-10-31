Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Column

Aussie Bird Count at Dubbo Zoo: 103 species and 1965 birds recorded

By Mark O'Riordan
November 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A record number of species were recorded at Taronga Western Plains Zoo as part of the 2023 Aussie Bird Count.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.