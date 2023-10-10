Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Zoo chat: Aussie Bird Count is fast approaching

By Mark O'Riordan
October 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The yearly Aussie Bird Count is fast approaching on the 16th - 22nd October. It is one of Australia's biggest citizen science events of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.