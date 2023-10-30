Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Pinnington Cup team of the week: Bowlers lead the way on day one

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

1 Matt Naden (Rugby)

There was little joy for Rugby on Saturday but the performance of Naden was certainly a shining light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.