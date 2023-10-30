There was little joy for Rugby on Saturday but the performance of Naden was certainly a shining light.
Rugby was rolled for 126 by Macquarie and Naden managed 77 of those on his own. His knock came from 68 balls and included eight fours and two maximums.
After Naden went bang for Rugby, Hawker went about things slightly differently during Macquarie's run chase.
Up in second grade after a century in the Kelly Cup seven days earlier, Hawker showed his quality again on Saturday. He was in early at first drop but then knuckled down and helped his side secure first innings points on day one of the match. Hawker made 83 from 102 balls and while he fell late in the day he put the Blues in complete control.
Neale was one of very few batsmen who spent significant time at the crease during Saturday's match between the Demons and South Dubbo.
The Demons were bowled out for 127, with Neale's 47 the top score. He hit five fours and a six in his 72-ball knock and was crucial for his side as the next best score was just 13. His innings was looking even better when Souths were left at 4/32 at stumps.
After the CYMS bowlers destroyed the Newtown Hawks' batting lineup, Smith and the batters helped ensure a top day out for the Cougars.
The Hawks were rolled for 62 and then Smith dug in during the chase and made 42 from 69 balls to help secure first innings points with minimal fuss.
CYMS loss 5/33 late on but at 9/155 at stumps are a strong chance of an outright win on day two.
A bit like the previously mentioned Smith at CYMS, Davis got to score a few runs after his bowlers starred early on Saturday.
The Narromine attack knocked over competition leaders RSL Colts for 79 and then Davis made 40 to wrap things up on day one.
After Davis helped secure the win, both sides agreed to not play a second innings and will enjoy next Saturday off.
A tough day for Hawks on Saturday but Sharma chipped in where he could.
He only made seven with the bat as the Hawks managed just 62 but he chimed in late with the ball and took 3/33 to help salvage a little pride for his side. The young spinner varied his pace and flight well and the Hawks will be hoping he and his teammates can do a little more on day two of the clash with CYMS.
Ten overs bowled and just 18 runs conceded. That's impressive and looks even better when you add in three wickets.
Howell's figures stood out in an impressive Souths bowling attack on Saturday. Eight different players got to roll the arm over as the Hornets knocked over the Newtown Demons for 127.
Howell's haul included the important wicket of Clay Neale (47). The only negative was he was one of four wickets to fall late in the day as Souths finished at 4/32 in reply.
Johnston was the star for Narromine on Saturday during the somewhat unexpected demolition of Colts.
Colts was all out for 79 and Johnston's new ball spell was one of the major reasons for that. He took the first four wickets and finished with the eye-catching figures of 4/7 from seven overs.
He and his teammates will enjoy next week off after Narromine reached the target for the loss of just four wickets.
The youngster might not have the new ball in his hand now but he's still proving effective for the Blues.
He was the fifth bowler used for Macquarie on Saturday and proceeded to rip through the Rugby lineup. He took four wickets with one of those being Matt Naden for 77.
Reilly finished with 4/22 from 6.3 overs and did his part as the Blues wrapped up first innings points on day one.
Pat Reilly, mentioned above, may have finished with the best figures for Macquarie on Saturday but Wallace was just as important.
Up from third grade, Wallace took 3/26 from six overs and the key men Glenn Shepherd (4) and Zac Murphy (0) were among his victims.
All of CYMS' bowlers contributed in the performance against the Newtown Hawks, but Cusack shone brightest.
The Hawks were 3/34 early and then Cusack entered the attack and four wickets later he had the Newtown side reeling.
Cusack took 4/11 from seven hours with his swing proving near unplayable at times.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.