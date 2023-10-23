He's back. The Macquarie opener was a regular in this side last season and after missing the first two rounds of the season he was back with a bang on Saturday.
Marchant made 63 from just 46 balls - hitting nine fours and six on the way - and was the first man out with the score on 87. Macquarie went on to make 184 and then rolled South Dubbo for just 79 to secure their first win of the season.
Marchant's score was the best of a lean weekend with the bat in second grade.
At one stage on Saturday it appeared Maxwell was going to carry his bat for Rugby. Wickets fell around him but he held firm and played a lone hand at the top.
He was eventually the eighth wicket to fall, going for a tough 41 from 86 balls, as Rugby could only manage 118.
It wasn't enough against Newtown Hawks but things could have been a lot of worse if it wasn't for the opener.
Captain Josh Smith has led the way for Colts so far this season but on Saturday it was all about another experienced head at the top of the order.
Keenan made 49 from 55 balls against Newtown Demons and it proved a crucial knock on his side's tight 14-run win.
It wasn't just with the bat he contributed as he also chimed in with a vital 3/11 in a match-winning performance.
The Newtown Hawks were chasing just 119 for victory on Saturday, but at 3/37 early on things were looking iffy.
Enter Chawla. Back with the Hawks due to a bye in first grade, Chawla went on to make a run-a-ball 56 not out to guide his side to victory.
Chawla also contributed with three catches in the win.
He might not have done too much with the bat - just 17 - but the younger Marchant was one of the main reasons Souths failed to reach 100 on Saturday.
After his dad did the damage with the bat for Macquarie, Harvey proved near unplayable with his leg-spin.
The youngster took 4/3 from five overs, with four of them being maidens.
With runs and big hauls of wickets hard to come by around the competition on the weekend, O'Donnell finds himself in our side after a solid effort with both bat and ball.
After CYMS slumped 5/31 against Narromine, O'Donnell dug in and got the Cougars towards triple figures with his 28 from 47 balls.
He then gave his side a chance with the ball, taking 2/17 from his eight overs. It proved not enough as Narromine reached the target of 115 with four wickets to spare.
Defending 140, Colts needed to deliver with the ball and Howarth ensured they ticked that box against Newtown Demons.
The Demons were 2/41 and travelling well early on but Howarth made it 4/41 in the blink of an eye and after getting the momentum Colts went on to victory and top spot on the ladder.
There wasn't much joy for South Dubbo on Saturday but Crampton was one player who could hold his head up after a strong effort with the ball.
The Souths spinner and captain took 4/21 from his eight overs to help drag the Hornets back into the contest but the Blues' total of 184 proved far too much.
He might not have bowled this season before Saturday but you wouldn't have known it as the Narromine youngster's first over was a near-perfect maiden.
Things got better from there and McPherson took the first three wickets against CYMS and finished with 3/13 from six overs.
The fast start helped Narromine roll CYMS for 114 and go on to score their first win of the summer.
He might have only bowled three overs and he did bowl six wides but Jamil still earns a spot in our team.
That's because he claimed the first three Rugby wickets - Matt Naden, Koda Sissian and Brian McKinnon - and that put the Newtown Hawks on top and ultimately sent them on to victory.
The opening bowler took 3/13 as the Hawks knocked over Rugby for 118 and then won by six wickets.
The previously mentioned Harvey Marchant got plenty of praise for his effort with the ball, but Reilly was just as impressive.
Bowling at first change, the teenager took four of the first five wickets and Greg Rumman (19) and Blake Dillon (0) were among his victims in the impressive spell.
Reilly claimed 4/13 from five overs in what finished a dominant 105-run win for the Blues.
