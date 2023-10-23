Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Pinnington Cup TOTW: Ian and Harvey Marchant lead Macquarie to win

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
October 23 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

1 Ian Marchant (Macquarie)

He's back. The Macquarie opener was a regular in this side last season and after missing the first two rounds of the season he was back with a bang on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.