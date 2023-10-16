A strong start to the season for the Colts captain. After an unbeaten 78 in round one, Smith made 57 at the top of the order on Saturday to lead his side to a win over Macquarie.
Smith was made to work in his 96-ball knock but it was a decisive performance as Colts posted 141 and defeated a much-improved Macquarie side by just 21 runs.
There hasn't been many big scores by opening bats this season but Zeb produced a solid all-round effort for the Newtown Hawks on Saturday.
Zeb took 2/23 from seven overs against Newtown Demons in the club derby before chiming in with 25 from 21 balls at the top of the order to give the Hawks some early momentum in the chase.
It was important because in a close finish Hawks chased down the Demons' total of 9/170 with just six balls to spare.
The CYMS batters didn't have to do a huge amount chasing Souths' 90 on Saturday but Giffin ensured they did it with minimal fuss.
Having joined CYMS after helping the Newtown Ducks win last season's Pinnington Cup, Giffin top-scored in Saturday's eight-wicket win. After a steady start to his innings on Saturday, Giffin lifted late on and finished 45 not out from 63 balls in a dominant victory.
While the Demons lost the derby to Hawks, Harbison ensured they were made to work for it.
The only Demons batter to make more than 20 on Saturday, Harbison finished with a tough 61 from 76 balls to help the Demons post 9/170.
In a weekend of runs but no victories, Harbison also top-scored for Cobar with 44 in the Brewery Shield on Sunday but his side lost to Dubbo.
Having played for CYMS for a few years, Ward has returned home to Narromine this season and made his presence felt on Saturday.
Narromine fell to 3/59 batting first against Rugby but Ward got them back on track by banging 57 from 46 balls.
With five fours and a six in his innings, Ward led Narromine to 9/161 and a 48-run victory.
Rugby wasn't able to get past Narromine on Saturday but club stalwart Shepherd did what he could in a handy all-round showing.
While bowling the above mentioned Ward was tough, 'Shep' took 2/28 with the ball before top-scoring in the unsuccessful chase with 32 from 42 balls.
Only two Rugby players made more than 20 as they were rolled for 113.
The young all-round spinner led a valiant fight against a strong RSL Colts side on Saturday.
He took 3/23 from eight overs - and took the big wicket of Josh Smith - to help bowl Colts out for 141 and then played a lone hand in the chase.
Marchant came to the crease with the Blues in real trouble at 4/19 but his 61 not out ensured Colts were given a bit of a scare.
It was far from Murphy's best performance from Rugby this season but a solid effort with the ball is enough to get him a spot after a round where few bowlers really fired.
Opening the bowling against Narromine, Murphy took a miserly 2/13 from eight overs. It wasn't enough as Rugby failed to reach the 162 needed for victory, but it was yet another handy showing from the Rugby captain.
One of the reasons Rugby couldn't chase down Narromine's total of 9/161 was because of this man.
Buttsworth took 4/27 from his eight overs and led the charge as Rugby was kept to just 113 in reply.
Having taken 2/10 from six overs in round one, Buttsworth is proving a handy weapon for Narromine.
What a way to introduce yourself to the competition. A former Papua New Guinea international and someone who previously played against the likes of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam at the under 19 World Cup, Reva ripped through Souths' lineup on Saturday.
The new CYMS quick finished with the stunning figures of 6/10 from eight overs and helped roll for the Hornets for just 90.
Sending middle stump cartwheeling on one occasion was a highlight for a player who impressed with his pace and movement.
His Demons were edged out by the Hawks in a gripping Newtown derby but Webb was one of the standout players in Saturday's match.
Attempting to defend a total of 9/170, the Demons had Webb to thank for the match going to the penultimate over.
Webb took a fantastic 5/21 from seven overs but even the best bowling performance of the round wasn't enough as the Hawks won with an over to spare.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.