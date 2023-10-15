This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
Saturday brought the first round of the MoneyQuest Megahit with all three games being T20 fixtures and some sides made the most of the shorter format.
CYMS took down Rugby for the second week in a row to stay undefeated to start the season as their bowlers dominated.
Without Matt Purse, Harry Bayliss and Ben Patterson, CYMS skipper Ben Knaggs took matters into his own hands, taking 4/13 off his four overs as Rugby were bowled out for 65 at No.1 Oval.
In reply, Fletcher Hyde led the way for the Cougars in the chase making 34 not out in the successful run chase.
At No.3 Oval, RSL Colts bounced back from a tough loss the week before with Greg Buckley starring against Macquarie.
Buckley made 73 from 46 balls as RSL made 7/184 from 20 overs and Macquarie's day got worse from there.
The men in blue struggled with the bat as they were bowled out for 72.
In the other match, South Dubbo held on for a narrow win over Newtown at No.2 Oval.
Ted Murray made 38 not out as Souths successfully chased Newtown's total of 95 on the last ball of the game.
1 Fletcher Hyde (CYMS)
The Cougars opener hit 34 not out from 28 balls as CYMS successfully chased down 65.
2 Greg Buckley (RSL)
Probably the performance of the round, Buckley dominated in his first game of the season.
The former Western Zone all-rounder made 73 as was previously mentioned and with the ball he was lethal.
3 Ted Murray (Souths)
The Souths co-captain led from the front as the Hornets picked up their first win of the season.
Murray made a patient 38 not out from 48 balls to help guide Souths to a win over Newtown.
4 Harry Roscarel (Souths)
The Souths young gun was the only batter for the Hornets to strike better than a run a ball against Newtown.
Making 29, Roscarel looked in good form against Newtown but his dismissal without 50 runs left would have given Souths some nerves.
5 Thomas Nelson (CYMS)
Another strong showing with the bat for Nelson.
The CYMS vice-captain made 28 against Rugby as the Cougars looked like they would chase down the total without losing a wicket.
6 Mitch Bower (RSL)
He might have missed out with the bat but Bower certainly had an impact with the ball.
Bower took 3/6 from four overs opening the bowling for the men in red as they got their first win of the season over Macquarie.
7 Ben Knaggs (CYMS)
One of the best players in the competition, Knaggs led from the front as the Cougars thumped Rugby.
Taking 4/13 from his four overs, Knaggs was brilliant early with the ball before coming back on late to finish things off.
8 Lachie Rummans (Souths)
The other Souths skipper had a solid all-round performance on Saturday.
Rummans took 2/12 from his four overs before making 18 not out with the bat in an innings which included two sixes and guided Souths home.
9 Ben Taylor (RSL)
Taylor only needed two overs to earn a spot in this side.
The RSL veteran took 2/0 off two overs and picked up the last two wickets to seal the win.
10 Aydan Hunt (CYMS)
The young leg spinner has enjoyed a big start to his season and was again impressive on Saturday.
Hunt took 2/14 from four overs to earn his spot in this week's team.
11 Tom Masonwells (RSL)
He's floated around the order for RSL already this season but Masonwells was quality with the ball on Saturday.
Taking 2/23, the RSL youngster took wickets during the middle overs for his side to seal the win.
