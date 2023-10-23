It was a fine performance by the Macquarie batter on Saturday as he hit a busy century against the Newtown Tigers.
Hawker's innings of 111 from 116 balls featured 12 fours as he helped his side make 9/179 from their 40 overs and eventually go on to win.
He may have batted at three on the weekend but we've found a spot at the top of the order for Hawker in this week's side.
Before their impressive efforts with the ball on Saturday, McIntyre led the way with the bat.
Hitting 71 from 69 balls, McIntyre was destructive at Dundas Park after coming in at number three against Souths.
Eventually dismissed by Johnathon Prior, the Narromine batter made a big statement in the win.
Flemming produced a clinical all-around performance in Narromine's big win.
Combining with McIntyre for an 84-run partnership, Flemming was brutal as he hit 55 from just 48 balls in an innings which included six fours and three sixes.
After Narromine made 5/245, Flemming picked four wickets against Souths to seal the big win.
The defending premiers had endured a slow start to their season but on Saturday they came out firing.
CYMS White was led by Neill's 73 while his brother Matt also made 62 as they made 4/230.
Dan's innings featured 10 fours and two sixes before he was eventually dismissed still with plenty of time left to bat.
It's been a strong start to the season for Larance with the bat and it continued on Saturday.
The CYMS Green all-rounder hit 80 not out against the Newtown Rhinos as his side picked up their first win of the season.
Larance and Kevin Newbold (63) both were impressive as the Cougars made 7/229 before ripping through the Rhinos batting order, but more on that later.
He's featured in this column a lot in the past for his batting but on Saturday it was Smith's work with the ball that captured our attention.
Defending 230, Smith took 5/31 from six overs as CYMS White got their title defence finally off and running picking up their first win of the season in round three.
Taking on one of the competition heavyweights, Pun put his name up in lights.
After making 23 earlier with the bat against Macquarie Blue, Pun took 5/10 from his eight overs as Newtown picked up an impressive win.
The win moves Newtown Everest into equal third spot on the ladder alongside club mates the Tigers and Rhinos.
READ ALSO:
The former first grader and regular in Narromine's Brewery Shield was excellent with the ball on Saturday.
Goodman's remarkable figures of 4/5 from eight overs helped Narromine bowl out Souths for just 58 in a weekend which looked tough on paper for the bowlers.
It might not have been the Tigers' day against Macquarie White but Woolnough certainly did his part.
The medium-pacer took 4/28 to role through the opposition's top order, with Macquarie White 5/49 at one point before Hawker's innings saved the day.
Unfortunately, Woolnough and his team couldn't do enough with the bat to chase down 179, falling seven runs short.
At one point on Saturday RSL had Rugby 7/13, and Richards was the main reason why.
Opening the bowling, Richards took 5/10 from just five overs as he helped bowl Rugby out for just 40.
It was a brilliant performance by the men in red as they continued their unbeaten start to the season.
The CYMS veteran has been a mainstay in the RSL Kelly Cup for more than a decade and on Saturday he had the ball on a string.
Carroll's 5/24 from six overs helped the Cougars to their first win as they bowled out the Rhinos for 114.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.