Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Kelly Cup TOTW: Richard Hawker hit a century for Macquarie White

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
October 23 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

1 Richard Hawker (Macquarie White)

It was a fine performance by the Macquarie batter on Saturday as he hit a busy century against the Newtown Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.