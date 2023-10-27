Queues were lined up around the block to take advantage of the cheap fuel on offer to celebrate opening day of a new south Dubbo servo.
At the brand new Inland Petroleum station on the corner of Cobra and Fitzroy Streets, unleaded fuel was going for 189.0 a litre on Friday, October 27 - a whole 10 cents a litre cheaper than the Coles Express servo just across the street.
The special price - which is available all weekend - is to celebrate the opening of the servo which Inland Petroleum principal Paul McCallum says was five years in the making.
"It started, initially with RMS redesigning the intersection to get rid of the roundabout. They resumed some of the property and changed the levels," he said.
"The site was an old site, open since 1964, so it was time for it to be demolished and rebuilt. That stimulated us to sit down and say what can we build that will be there for the next thirty years.
"The environment is changing and the whole role of service stations is going to change over the next 20 to 30 years. There still will be a place for service stations but more of a convenience store and that's what this is."
The old Inland Petroleum south Dubbo servo closed in November 2022 and construction on the site began shortly after.
Drew McCallum, Inland Petroleum's director, said the service station's cafe will have more than just pies and sausage rolls and chocolate milk. The new service station is fitted out with a full kitchen and Inland Petroleum brought in staff with hospitality experience to create the menu
"We still wanted to have obviously your classics and everything, but we certainly put a lot of emphasis on health food and also just nice gourmet style stuff - not your typical service station food, that's just a bit of a slap together meal," he said.
"We really wanted to show off the quality of food that we can deliver at a service station."
Breakfast offerings include bacon and egg rolls, scrambled egg and sausage wraps and salmon and cream cheese bagels. For lunch and dinner there are burgers, fish and chips, salad, wraps and more.
Quality coffee made from beans sourced from Sicily is also being brewed up.
Mr McCallum said the south Dubbo site has always been successful, but he hopes the revamped servo with improved food offerings will draw in even more people.
"And as Paul said, it was five or six years ago, the concept started and to see it go from being on a piece of paper to a physical building and location... it's amazing to see a dream come true like that," he said.
As well as cheap fuel, Inland Petroleum celebrated the grand opening on Friday, October 27, with giveaways of egg and bacon rolls, coffee, strawberry milk and a free tank of fuel for a lucky member of the community.
