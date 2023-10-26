Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business

Dubbo mayor keen for fossils at Wellington after Gulgong pulls out

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
October 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dubbo local government area could be home to 200-year-old dinosaur prints and rare fossils, after plans for a new museum in Gulgong were scrapped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.