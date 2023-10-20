A week ago Amy Townsend was sitting on the sideline at Forbes, cheering on Lachlan District in the Western Women's Rugby League.
Things will be vastly different this weekend when Townsend lines up for the Wiradjuri Goannas and Lachlan is the opposition at Apex Oval.
While Townsend and her sisters April and Maggie are Goannas stalwarts, they have a soft spot for the competition newcomers given they live in Forbes and have strong connections to a number of Lachlan players.
The likes of Forbes-based Lachlan under 18s stars Kirby Maslin, Georgia Cole and Georgie Coote previously spent time at the Goannas and were coached by Townsend. The trio is almost certain to play first grade on Sunday against their former mentor, who is trying to treat it like any other game.
"It will be hard coming up against girls like that after we mentored them for so long but it's just another jersey," Townsend said, before speaking about her ties to those players.
"We had the bye last weekend so we went and watched them and they'll always be our little sisters.
"That 18s team they (Lachlan) have is elite. There's so many talented kids and to watch them be able to stand up and play that well is good and it was quite nerve-wracking watching them step up for opens when we weren't out there with them. Those maternal instincts kicked in.
"We've prepared them well to play without us but I'm not so sure about playing against us."
While Forbes is one of the main locations for Lachlan, the Townsend sisters never gave the idea of switching clubs too much thought.
Having been with the Goannas since their debut season and having previously played Group 11 before that, the bonds developed and the connection with the jersey has become too strong to consider playing anywhere else.
"When you've put eight years into a club and created those friendships, it's so easy to turn up and put that jersey on each week," Townsend said of the Goannas.
"For us, there's a lot of pride in that jersey and there's also a lot of blood, sweat and tears. We've won about two grand finals out of eight and we've played in seven of those so there's definitely been blood, sweat and tears.
"But don't get me wrong, what Lachlan is doing for the juniors is amazing and to give 100 extra kids that pathway is amazing but it wasn't a hard decision for us to make."
The Goannas won two-from-two to start the season before enjoying the bye last weekend while Lachlan's open-age side is yet to win a match.
Having so often been the bridesmaid in the WWRL, there's excitement around the Goannas this season with a number of returning players and newcomers providing a much-needed boost to the depth.
The core group of the Townsends, Bec Smyth, Demi Wilson and Cassie Toomey also remains and has been key to the Goannas moving to the top of the ladder early in the season.
"So many of the old girls have come back and whether we win or lose this season it's still a special season to be able to pull on that jersey with those girls," Townsend said.
The action at Apex Oval starts with the under 12s at 9.30am on Sunday while the opens kick-off at 2pm.
