Some of the most decorated members of the community have come together to share stories and a good feed.
On Saturday, October 14, local Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) recipients gathered for an annual luncheon organised by the Order of Australia Association Dubbo group.
The distinguished event brought together all Australian Award recipients from the region and their families to meet and welcome the newest awardees.
This year, the luncheon was held at One 7 Eight at the Dubbo RSL Club where attendees were entertained by talented local music students including violinists Brianna and Angelina Perera and saxophonist Jett Pearse.
Among the first-time attendees this year was retired firefighter Peter Ryan who received the Australian Fire Service Medal on Australia Day in 2023. The medal recognised his five decades of service to Fire and Rescue NSW in Dubbo.
Recently-announced 2023 Orana Volunteer of the Year Barbara O'Brien was also at the function. Ms O'Brien - a retired nurse - received her OAM in 2014 for service to the community of the Coonamble region.
In 2023, two Dubbo locals were awarded OAMs on the King's Birthday.
Veteran livestock agent and broadcaster Peter Milling was awarded for services to the livestock industry and Salvation Army stalwart Jennifer Armstrong was recognised for service to the community of Dubbo.
