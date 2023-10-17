Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Annual Order of Australia Association luncheon held in Dubbo

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OAM recipients Ruby Riach and Dianne North celebrate at a local luncheon. Picture by Amy McIntyre
OAM recipients Ruby Riach and Dianne North celebrate at a local luncheon. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Some of the most decorated members of the community have come together to share stories and a good feed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.