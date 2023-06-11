Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Dubbo's Jennifer Armstrong receives OAM honour

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 12 2023 - 9:44am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Dubbo woman who loved helping the community with her husband has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.