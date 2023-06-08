Creating new blends, experimenting with coffee beans and bringing a new experience to Dubbo is the plan for The Coffee Bean Roasting House.
Liquid Investments Pty Ltd. will be creating a new coffee shop with a twist - the shop will be inside a refurbished shipping container.
With the aim of opening in September, the shop will be located outside their office at 15 Douglas-Mawson Road, and will have a huge focus around coffee.
Liquid Investments Pty Ltd. general manager Josh Angus said the shop would have multiple grinders, three or four coffee blends and single origins running at a time.
"We just want to give Dubbo something a little bit different...we'll be doing some exciting stuff with seasonal blends," he said.
"We want people to walk away saying 'I didn't know coffee could taste like that'."
The coffee container will also serve as training equipment for up-and-coming baristas.
"For our wholesale customers, they'll be able to send their stuff to us and can come and spend a day in the container, do training one on one...it will be a really good training environment as well," Mr Angus said.
As for why the company chose to set up shop in a shipping container, the answer is simple - they didn't want limitations.
"We explored different options, we could it in a caravan or trailer so we could go to events but it felt limited with space so that's where the shipping container idea comes from," he said.
"We are in an industrial area so it's not going to be somewhere you're sitting for meals, there will be tables and chairs but it will be predominantly take-away."
The shop will also serve as a testing centre for what blends work, gaining feedback directly from customers.
"To be able to have access to the general public as soon as they're drinking their coffee is going to be really important for us in developing blends and so on," he said.
The organisation is currently working on creating a pathway between the car park to where the shipping container will be located and then they will look at recruitment.
"We want to hire some amazing baristas and get them trained," he said.
The shop will be operating six days a week, from 6am until 2pm on weekdays and until 12pm on a Saturday.
Over the past eight years The Coffee Bean Roasting House has been in Dubbo, they have quadrupled in size and are only getting bigger.
Earlier this year the company took home five prizes at the prestigious Royal Adelaide Coffee Show, cementing their place as one of the best coffee roasters in the region.
One piece of feedback the business received from a judge at the show was - 'it's weird, but I like it', and Mr Angus couldn't have been happier.
"That is exactly what we wanted, yeah it is weird, but how cool is that? It's different, but it's still got a coffee taste but it's got some interest to it," he said.
With a competitive market and local residents still telling them they didn't know The Coffee Bean Roasting House was in Dubbo, they plan on stepping up their marketing game.
"Coffee is a very competitive market but you know, we just have to keep chipping away and we keep trying to improve and that's working for us," he said.
The roasting house is creating approximately two tonnes of coffee per month and it's only getting busier.
"We just want to bring great coffee into regional New South Wales and we're definitely focused on growing west of the mountains," he said.
While people tend to put a focus on big brand name businesses in Sydney, Mr Angus hopes the new shipping container coffee shop will show residents that regional businesses are experimenting and willing to provide amazing services.
"We're doing those things here regionally and employing locals, training locals on how to roast, so it's a great opportunity to support local," he said.
Over the next 12 months The Coffee Bean Roasting House will be expanding their offerings with not only the coffee shipping container but a sensory lab and offering training courses.
Mr Angus said they are hoping to set up a couple of coffee machines so they can run barista training courses.
"We've had a lot of strong interest in it which is amazing," he said.
The sensory lab will allow people to participate in cupping sessions where people can practice for tasting and observing the aromas and flavours of brewed coffee.
"It will bring people through the sensory experience of the flavours and the profiles that you can get in coffee," he said.
"Hopefully we'll be able to do cupping sessions and barista training on Saturday mornings for people that are interested in exploring that a bit more."
Not wanting to bite off more than he can chew, Mr Angus expects these sessions to begin at the start of 2024.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
